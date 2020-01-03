Aqua Duck Ms. Motorsports pageant set for PPB Motorsports 2020 Racecar and Trade Show

One of the most popular events at the annual Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports Racecar & Trade Show fueled by Sunoco Race Fuels is the Ms. Motorsports Pageant. The 2020 edition of the three day show is set to take place January 17-19, 2020 at the popular Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA.

The Ms. Motorsports Pageant sponsored by Aqua Duck Water Transport will crown a 35th winner on Saturday night January 18th at the show. The winner will receive $1500 based on voting by celebrity judges with cash awards to the runner-up and second runner- up as well. In addition there is $500 for the winner of the swim suit contest and that is based on voting by the audience.

The new Ms. Motorsports will also have the opportunity to take advantage of a poster deal that she can profit by while making personal appearances at a variety of events during 2020.

Aqua Duck Water Transport of New Tripoli, PA is sponsoring the pageant for a second year. The company fills in ground and above ground swimming pools throughout the greater Lehigh Valley region with crystal clear water – quickly and easily. The well-respected company utilizes tractor trailers equipped with 300 feet of hose to be able to make deliveries in most every area.

The company is owned and operated by veteran asphalt Modified stock car driver Todd Baer.

The current Ms. Aqua Duck Motorsports, Taylor Fullin, has been kept busy all year since winning the pageant back in January, 2019. The 21 year old college student will be on hand to crown the winner.

Entry blanks and rules for the Ms. Motorsports competition are available along with other show information at motorsportstradeshow.com. Entries are accepted at the show until noon on Saturday, but pre-registration is highly suggested. Those entering need to be at least 18 years old.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett along with legendary NASCAR driver Kyle Petty will be appearing on Saturday during the show. Both Jarrett and Petty are part of the NASCAR Sports TV broadcast team. A large number of other well-known names in the sport will also be making appearances.

Middletown, New York’s Orange County Speedway 100th Anniversary display continues to grow becoming a major part of the popular show.

The display will feature an Orange County “Past, Present and Future” theme. Many Modifieds along with other divisions that have raced at Orange County over the years will be on display along with special exhibits.

Many drivers who have competed at the popular track during the last 100 years will be on hand to sign autographs on Saturday afternoon.

Many racing facilities and sanctioning bodies will be represented, using the show to announce their 2020 racing plans and schedules. Tracks already registered include Pocono, Dover, Lincoln, New Egypt, BAPS, Bridgeport, Mahoning Valley, Georgetown and Kutztown. Organizations include DIRTcar, Short Track Super Series, USAC East, URC, MASS, ATQMRA, Xcel and Slingshots by Tobias.

Go-Kart rides are returning to the show on a special speedway lay-out in C-Hall. Rides on the electric karts from nearby Arnold’s Raceway will be $10.

Hotel rooms are available at the nearby Valley Forge Casino Resort at the special show rate of $91 per night. Call 610.354.8118 and be sure to ask for the Motorsports Show Room Block in the Valley Tower.

PPB Motorsports 2020 opens on Friday, January 17 at 2 p.m., then at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The show closes at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Additional information on the show taking place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA, January 17-19, 2020 can be had by contacting Danny Sammons at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The show, the 36th annual, will cover 250,000 square feet of show space with nothing but motorsports. And show attendees are always happy to find free parking available.

AARN PR