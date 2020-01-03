Ryan Ellis to compete in the 34th annual Chili Bowl Nationals

Ryan Ellis, a third-generation driver from Ashburn, VA with over 26 years racing experience will be competing in the Chili Bowl Nationals with team owner Michael Koontz once again.

Sponsorship from Kansasland Tire, Audio Video Specialists, Merry Maids, Superlite Cars, and Crossfit 926 will be represented on the No.17D Spike Midget. Corey LaJoie, driver of the No.32 Kansasland Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series will also be supporting Ryan with his “SuperShoe” logo represented on the 17D Spike Midget.

Kansasland, Ellis’ primary sponsor, is your Kansas headquarters for tires and wheels, automotive services and commercial/farm services.

The company boasts over 40 locations across five states, including 25 locations in the state of Kansas. It now ranks among the top-40 independent tire companies in North America and services over 5,000 customers in its varied operations daily. Kansasland offers tires and wheels, automotive services and commercial/farm services to customers in the state of Kansas. Kansasland stocks a large selection of tires from major brands like Goodyear, Kelly, and Mastercraft and can provide a number of automotive services.

While Ellis has been racing for 26 years across NASCAR, IMSA, and many other series, he has only raced a dirt midget twice prior to this year’s Chili Bowl, with his first start coming in the 2015 Chili Bowl. He has raced 79 races within NASCAR’s top three series’, including five starts in the Cup Series. Prior to NASCAR, Ellis competed in the Grand-Am Continental Tire Series, winning his first two starts in the series and finishing as the top rookie in the ST class. However, this event has a very special meaning to Ellis and his family.

“Being able to run in this event is very special to me and my family. My grandfather, Vic Ellis, raced dirt in the 1950’s before ultimately losing his life while racing in a tragic accident. I obviously went a different route with my own racing, focusing on road courses and asphalt ovals, so this is a very different experience for me. This will only be my third time in the last fifteen or twenty years racing on dirt, so I’m just going to do all I can to prep on iRacing and our very limited practice at the event. I am very thankful to have all of these great partners on board with us. It’s a grassroots event and one of the coolest in the world, and we couldn’t do it without these sponsors,” said Ellis.

Audio Video Specialists will be represented as a secondary sponsor for Ellis and the No.17D Spike Midget. The company has sponsored Ellis in all of his NASCAR starts in the past two years.

Audio Video Specialists is a family- owned company that specializes in Commercial and Residential Audio/Video system design, sales and installation. They are able to make custom designed systems to fit all their client’s needs and budget and are able to serve clients nationwide. With over 25 years of combined industry experience, their management staff have the skill, knowledge and experience to exceed your expectations without breaking the bank. Let them be “Your AV Specialists”.

Merry Maids will be making their debut as a Chili Bowl sponsor along with Crossfit 926, and Superlite Cars will be rejoining Ellis, with owner Fran Hall supporting Ellis as he has for over 10 years.

Fans can catch Ellis and the Kansasland Tire No.17D Spike Midget online on http://www.racinboys.com. The online PPV experience will run from Tuesday through Saturday’s qualifiers. At time of opening ceremonies on Saturday, Racinboys PPV coverage will cease as final features will be shown live on the MAVTV Motorsports Network. For a complete listing of channels, and to request MAVTV, log onto http://www.mavtv.com.

Fans can also race their own Kansasland Dirt Midget on iRacing, created by Ben Horton by clicking this link:

https://www.tradingpaints.com/showroom/view/231082/2020-Ran-Ellis-Kansasland-Chili-Bowl

Chili Bowl 2020 Schedule:

Sunday, January 12 – Practice for all Drivers*

Monday, January 13 – Cummins, Inc. Qualifying Night*

Tuesday, January 14 – Warren CAT Qualifying Night plus 11th annual VIROC

Wednesday, January 15 – Hard Rock Casino Qualifying Night

Thursday, January 16 – John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night

Friday, January 17 – Vacuworx Global Qualifying Night

Saturday, January 18 – Lucas Oil Championship Feature Events*

*Days the Kansasland No.17D Spike Midget will run with Ryan Ellis.

Ryan Ellis PR