Garrett Smith Slides Into The New Year By Signing With McCallister Precision Marketing

McCallister Precision Marketing is happy to announce the signing of 16-year-old dirt racer Garrett Smith.

McCallister Precision Marketing will work with Smith, a native of Eatonton, Ga., to help him learn the ins and outs of motorsports marketing as he continues to work his way through the dirt racing ranks.

“We’re really excited to add Garrett Smith to our family of drivers,” said McCallister Precision Marketing owner Tonya McCallister. “Garrett has already turned a lot of heads during his short but successful career and I can’t wait to see where he goes next.”

Smith began his racing career at 13 by racing go karts, scoring multiple local and special event victories across the region. When he turned 15 Smith began his transition to dirt racing, scoring wins in his first three dirt races.

His success also caught the attention of Barry Wright, the owner of Barry Wright Race Cars. Wright is a dirt late model chassis builder and car owner who has earned multiple marquee victories and touring series championships with drivers like Don O’Neal, Steve Francis and Jonathan Davenport.

In early December Barry Wright Race Cars signed Smith to a developmental contract. As part of his agreement with Barry Wright Race Cars, Smith will compete in 602 sportsman and crate late model events as he continues to hone his racing skills.

“The last two months have been pretty crazy. First I signed as a developmental driver for Barry Wright Race Cars and now I’ve signed with MPM Marketing,” said Smith. “These are two of the best companies to work with and I’m really excited to be a part of both. I can’t wait to work with Tonya and her staff so I can learn as much as possible and build towards the next step in my racing career.”