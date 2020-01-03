Kruseman Motorsports enters four cars in Chili Bowl Midget Nationals

Ventura, California’s Kruseman Motorsports has entered four cars in the 34th Annual Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The six-day racing extravaganza will begin with preliminaries running from Monday, January 13th through Friday, January 17th. The finals will be on Saturday, January 18th.

Cory Kruseman, owner of Kruseman Motorsports and a two-time winner of the Chili Bowl (2000 and 2004), is pleased to announce that Gage Rucker, Tony Gaulda and Andrew Carlson will drive three of the potent midgets he is taking to Tulsa. The other car is still available to rent.

Exciting racer Rucker, who resides in Bellflower, Missouri, will be a part of the Kruseman team at the Chili Bowl for the second year in a row. A talented kart racer, he made six midget starts in 2019 between January’s Chili Bowl, the USAC National Midget Series and the Bay Cities Racing Association. At the Chili Bowl, the young driver will once again be piloting the #11K car.

The team is excited to welcome Gaulda and sponsor ProCrop1 to the Chili Bowl and possibly some sprint car races in 2020. The Hollister, California racer, who rose through the ranks starting in karts and micro sprints, will be making his Tulsa debut. He notched three wins in three states in 2019 and placed fifth in the Sprint Car Challenge Series standings. The 20-year-old also finished 12th in The Placerville Speedway 360-winged sprint car standings despite not racing the full schedule.

Like Gaulda, the team is also eager to join forces with Carlson who will likewise be making his Chili Bowl debut. The 27-year-old is a professional snowmobile and off-road racer. From Elk River, Minnesota, he began racing snowmobiles as a four-year-old and got into off-road racing at 15 in UTV’s. Not only will it be the first Chili Bowl for the Snowcross and X-Games competitor, but it will also be his initial time competing in a Midget.

Each of the drivers will have a practice session (possibly two) on Monday afternoon. All will race in one of the preliminary nights (Monday through Friday) and come back for the finale on Saturday.

“We are excited about the 2020 Chili Bowl,” owner Kruseman said. “Right now, we have three talented drivers who have all done well in their respective racing disciplines. They are all very capable of doing good in Tulsa. In addition, we still have my own personal #21K with an open seat. Anyone who is interested in competing in this great midget event can contact me using the information at the top of this release.”

Kruseman Motorsports would like to thank the following team sponsors for making its annual trek to the Chili Bowl possible. Lucas Oil, PureCrop1, Kwik Change Products, Sander Engineering, A.R.P., Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, K-1 Race Gear and K&N Filters.

The 34th Annual Chili Bowl Midget Nationals will take place on the Tulsa Expo Center Raceway inside the River Spirit Expo Center. The 448,000 square foot structure is one of the largest clear-span buildings in the world. Fans who cannot attend the Chili Bowl can watch all six nights via pay per view on the Racin Boys Network http://www.racinboys.com/). In addition, Saturday’s finale will be shown live on MAVTV.

Those who would like to learn to drive a sprint car or a midget or who would like to race in actual competition in 2020, can visit the website https://kruseman.com/ or call (805) 207-8700.

Kruseman Motorsports PR