JEGS Tour & CRA Junior Late Models Open Season with Motor City 200 at Flat Rock

The JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance will open their season with the Motor City 200 from Flat Rock Speedway in Flat Rock, Michigan on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

The Motor City 200 is one of many races across the Midwest that mother nature wouldn't let happen in 2019 but is slated to make a triumphant return for the 10th Anniversary Season for the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour. Once again, the event brings with it all the excitement a season opener should have.

A 3-in-1 show, featuring 200 laps of feature racing gives fans the full pavement racing experience. This spring, the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour will make their first ever appearance at 'The Rock'. The 2019 race entry list featured some of the region's best, such as Brian Campbell, the winningest JEGS/CRA All-Star Tour driver, two-time series champion, Dan Leeck, Carson Hocevar, who made two NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series stars last season and local favorite, Eric Lee.

Modifieds will make their long-awaited return to the southeast Michigan quarter-mile oval. The 75-lap main event will be the first modified race at Flat Rock Speedway in 13 years. Eric Lee dominated the modified event in 2007, ousting Johnny Belott and Scott Coe. The only Modifieds to hit the track last season were Kyle Purvis and Evan Foster, during a pre-season open practice.

The sports youth will be on display when the Victory Custom Trailers CRA Junior Late Model Series kicks off their sophomore season. In 2019, Chase Burda dominated the series, racking up six wins in route to the inaugural series Championship. Burda and points rival, Charlie Keeven are both moving up to the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour in 2020, making room for another group of rising 10 to 15 year old drivers to make their name. Junior Late Models are full size late models with an economical drivetrain and suspension alternatives, competing within a series focused on youth movement for short track stock car racing.

Race day for the Motor City 200 is Saturday, April 25, 2020. Event times are to be determined. There will be a practice day on Friday evening, April 24th, from 5:00 until 9:00pm. A rain date, if needed, is set for Sunday, April 26th.

The Motor City 200 is just one of many marquee events at the historic Flat Rock Speedway that hosts the Joy Fair Memorial 100, Stan Yee Memorial 150 and ARCA/CRA Super Series Ross Mortgage 100. Flat Rock Speedway is located on Telegraph road, south of Detroit, north of Toledo. For more information visit flatrockspeedway.com.

For official Motor City 200 event details, visit motorcity200.com and Motor City Racing Promotions on Facebook and Twitter. More information about Motor City Racing Promotions, the promotions company for the Motor City 200 event, can be found at motorcityracing.co.

Information about Champion Racing Association, the sanctioning body for the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance and the Victory Custom Trailers CRA Junior Late Model Series, can be obtained at cra-racing.com.

Motor City Racing Promotions PR