Lucas Chili Bowl Nationals, Special Programming and New Season Premieres Featured This January on MAVTV

MAVTV kicks off 2020 with a month full of exciting action geared towards the heart of every avid race fan. The Motorsports Network is bringing a variety of new season premieres starting with Brand New Muscle Car: Classic Bronco and Dirt Knights, both airing on January 1st. Early the following week, January 6th, MAVTV will air new episodes of Max Power at 8 a.m. ET, Speedweek at 9 a.m. ET, and Rally North America at 10 p.m. ET. Rounding out the January debuts is season 10 of On the Edge on January 9th, followed by Icelandic Offroad and Shannons Nationals on January 15th.
January’s schedule also includes a LIVE Broadcast of the 2020 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals from Tulsa, Okla., exclusively on the Motorsports Network. MAVTV subscribers can tune in on January 18th at 8:30 p.m. ET to watch a fantastic roster of the best drivers from stock car, open wheel, late models, and drag racing as they compete for the coveted Golden Driller award.
Race fans eager to get a taste of the adrenaline-inducing action from the Chili Bowl Nationals can indulge in a Tulsa Shootout and Chili Bowl Nationals marathon starting on January 18th at 8:30 a.m. ET followed by a showing of the 2020 Tulsa Shootout at 6:30 p.m. ET. Finally, wrapping up MAVTV’s month of race action is a special airing of Speed Sport: 2019 Super Dirt Week parts one and two on January 23rd at 7 p.m. ET.
MAVTV is now available to more viewers than ever before entering the popular summer racing season. With a total of 220 providers across cable, satellite, telco, and digital broadcast platforms, including AT&T U-verse, Charter/Spectrum, DIRECTV, Fios by Verizon, FuboTV, Google, Mediacom, and many more, the country’s premier motorsports network is seen in more than 30-million households.
Race fans who don’t have MAVTV should contact their local cable, satellite, or other subscription service provider to get details on how to add it to their channel lineup. A full list of providers, shows, and scheduled broadcasts can be found by visiting www.MAVTV.com.
MAVTV January Schedule
|Date
|Series
|Event / Venue
|Time (ET)
|Jan. 1
|Brand New Muscle Car
|2:00 p.m.
|Jan. 1
|Dirt Knights
|8:00 p.m.
|Jan. 6
|Max Power
|8:00 a.m.
|Jan. 6
|Speedweek
|9:00 a.m.
|Jan. 6
|Rally North America
|10:00 p.m.
|Jan. 9
|On the Edge
|1:30 p.m.
|Jan. 15
|Icelantic Offroad
|2:30 p.m.
|Jan. 15
|Shannons Nationals
|3:00 p.m.
Bold indicates a live event.
|Jan. 18
|Tulsa Shootout and Chili Bowl Nationals Marathon
|8:30 a.m.
|Jan. 18
|Tulsa Shootout: 2020 Part 1
|River Spirit Expo Center
|6:30 p.m.
|Jan. 18
|Tulsa Shootout: 2020 Part 2
|River Spirit Expo Center
|7:30 p.m.
|Jan. 18
|Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals: 2020
|River Spirit Expo Center
|8:30 p.m.
|Jan. 23
|Speed Sport: 2019
Super DIRT Week Part 1 & 2
|7:00 p.m.
The full LIVE event broadcast schedule is available at MAVTV.com/schedule/.