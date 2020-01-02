Two championships, two runner-up finishes made 2019 a banner year for Team JEGS

The entire JEGS.com drag racing team can look back at 2019 with great pride as they collectively brought home two championships and a pair of runner-up finishes, making the past season one of the best ever for the famous family from central Ohio.

Troy Coughlin Jr. led the charge as the third-generation driver collected his second straight regional championship in Top Alcohol Dragster. Close behind was his Uncle Mike Coughlin, who won his third Division 3 title, this time in Top Dragster. Mike's brother Jeg Coughlin Jr. finished second in the national Pro Stock points for the second consecutive year, and Troy Jr.'s sister Paige managed to earn the No. 2 ranking in Division 3 in Super Comp despite carrying a full load at Miami (Ohio) University.

Driving the same JEGS.com Top Alcohol Dragster out of the McPhillips Racing camp that carried him to the North Central Region Championship in 2018, Troy Jr. rolled into 2019 with a lot of momentum. He was certainly challenged along the way, most notably from his good friend Josh Hart, but his five victories and six runner-up results through the course of the season added up to the East Region title.