35th Annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout Sets Entry Record

With check-in set to expire around Noon on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, the 35th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout has already set a new entry record with 1,384 entries turned in for the "Mecca of Micros".

Set in 2016, the previous record was 1,251 entries.

Looking at the numbers by class, Non-Wing Outlaw at 306 entries (previous 274), Winged A-Class at 309 entries (previous 243), and Stock Non-Wing posting a staggering 333 entries (previous 284) are the first divisions to ever crest the 300 mark. Winged Outlaw eclipsed the previous record of 216 with 224 entering the 2020 event. Restricted A-Class at 112 sets a new class record as does the Junior Sprints with 69 entries.

Making up the 1,384 entries is 608 Drivers from 352 Cities across 37 States and Australia.

Cars will hit the Tulsa Expo Raceway clay for the first time at 9:00 A.M. (CT) on Wednesday, January 1 for Practice. Heat Races in Non-Wing Outlaw and Restricted will follow in the evening. Racing fires off Thursday, January 2 through Saturday, January 4 at 9:00 A.M. (CT).

For fans making their way to Tulsa, weekday admission (January 1-3) is $15 per day with Saturday, January 4 at $20. Each day, youth 10 and under get in free with a paid adult. All seating is sold at the event. Each day begins at 9:00 A.M. (CT) with Saturday's Opening Ceremonies and final chase to the Golden Driller getting underway at 6:00 P.M. (CT).

The 35th edition of the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout features A-Class (Wing and Restricted), Stock Non-Wing, Outlaw (Wing and Non-Wing), and Junior Sprints as well as the new Oklahoma 600cc Modifieds in action. For all classes, RaceCeivers are mandatory. The frequency will be 454.000.

Every lap of action will be shown live on http://www.racinboys.com . Fans can purchase the entire week for $84.99 ($10 discount to On-Demand and ALL ACCESS members) or get their daily pick for $24.99.

The Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout takes place at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla. More information on the event will be released as the event draws closer. All official rules, event information, and dates are online at http://www.tulsashootout. com . Fans can also follow the Tulsa Shootout at https://www.facebook.com/ TulsaShootout and on Twitter (@TulsaShootout).