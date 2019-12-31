SCCA Road Racing 2020 Contingency Programs Announced

Contingency registration is now open with partners pledging support for 2020 SCCA U.S. Majors Tour® and Regional Road Racing competitors through contingency sponsorship programs. The group of corporate partners includes automakers, tire manufacturers, brake manufactures and other companies that make and sell motorsports-related equipment.

A full rundown of contingency offerings can be found at https://www.scca.com/pages/main-contingency. Many contingency opportunities require pre-registration with SCCA and/or with the sponsoring company. Details and instructions to register for each of these programs are available at the SCCA contingency webpage. It is the responsibility of each competitor to make sure they are in compliance with each program for which they would like to enroll.

U.S. Majors Tour/Hoosier Super Tour Contingency Partners (Updated 12/27/19):

- Hawk Performance, Official Brake Products of SCCA (Select Classes)

1st: $100 Product Certificate 2nd: $75 Product Certificate 3rd: $50 Product Certificate

- Honda Performance Development (Select Cars & Classes)

TBA

- Summit Racing Equipment (All Classes)

1st: $100 Product Certificate 2nd: $75 Product Certificate 3rd: $50 Product Certificate

- Ford Performance (Select Cars & Classes)

1st: $500 2nd: $300 3rd: $200

SRF3 Hoosier Super Tour Sun.- 1st: $275 2nd: $250 3rd: $225 4th: $200 5th: $175

Formula F Conf. Points Champs: 1st: $1,000

- Goodyear Tire (Select Classes)

1st: 2 tires 2nd: 1 tire

- Nissan (Select Classes)

TBA

- Pirelli Tire (Select classes)

1st: 2 tires 2nd: 1 tire

- Hoosier Racing Tire (Select Classes)

Hoosier Super Tour

(Spec Miata) - 1st: 4 tires 2nd: 2 tires 3rd-8th: 1 tire

U.S. Majors Tour (non-Super Tour events)

(Spec Miata) - 1st: 2 tires 2nd-3rd: 1 tire

All U.S. Majors Tour Events

(All other eligible classes) - 1st: 2 tires 2nd: 1 tire

- Carbotech Performance Brakes (Select Classes)

1st: $100 Product Certificate 2nd: $75 Product Certificate 3rd: $50 Product Certificate

- G-LOC Brakes (Select Classes)

1st: $100 Product Certificate 2nd: $50 Product Certificate Highest Finisher: $100 Product Certificate

- Mazda North American Operations (Select Cars & Classes)

(EP, FP, HP, GT1, GT2, GT3, GTL, T1, T2, T3, T4, STU, STL)

1st: $600 2nd: $350 3rd: $150 4th: $125 5th: $100

(Spec Miata, B-Spec, FA, P1, P2)

1st: $525 2nd: $250 3rd: $150 4th: $125 5th: $100

(FX, FE2)

1st: $250 2nd: $175 3rd: $140 4th: $125 5th: $100

For complete program requirements and payout information including Points Championship and STL Majors Bonus payouts please click here.

- SCCA Enterprises (Select Classes)

Hoosier Super Tour SRF3, FE2 Sunday Only

1st: $250 PCV 2nd: $225 PCV 3rd: $200 PCV 4th: $175 PCV 5th: $150 PCV

- Toyota Racing Development (Select Cars & Classes)

TBA

Regional Road Racing Contingency Partners (Updated 12/27/19):

- Hoosier Racing Tire (Spec Miata Class)

1st: 2 tires 2nd: 1 tire

- Mazda North American Operations (All Classes)

Divisions with 8 or fewer races: 1st: $500 2nd: $300 3rd: $175 4th: $125

Divisions with 9-13 total races: 1st: $550 2nd: $350 3rd: $200 4th: $125

Divisions with 14-19 total races: 1st: $650 2nd: $425 3rd: $225 4th: $150

Divisions with 20 or more races: 1st: $750 2nd: $500 3rd: $250 4th: $175

For complete program requirements and payout information including Points Championship and Penske Shocks Bonus payouts please click here.

- Toyota Racing Development (Select Events, Cars & Classes)

TBA

Again, it is the responsibility of each driver to make sure they are eligible to receive any contingency awards in which they are interested. Be sure to check each requirement for each program by clicking here.

Additional information on the entire SCCA U.S. Majors Tour program can be found at SCCA.com/majors.

Photo Credit: Jay Bonvouloir