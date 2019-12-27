Top 20 IMSA Moments of 2010s – Nos. 15-11

The 2010s may rival the 1980s as the most significant decade in the history of the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA).

As the decade comes to an end, IMSA is firmly established as a world leader in sports car racing and the undisputed premier sports car sanctioning body in North America. There have been countless memorable moments over the past 10 years, and we’ll take a look at the top 20 in a four-part series. In this second part of the series, here are moments 15 through 11.

15. IMSA Teams Sweep GTE Pro Podium, Win GTE Am Class in 24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans, France – June 19, 2016

The middle of June each year is always left vacant on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule to enable those teams with the desire and wherewithal to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Over the years, IMSA teams have enjoyed tremendous success on the world stage at the Circuit de la Sarthe, but the 2016 event was a truly standout performance by the North American contingent.

In the much-ballyhooed return to Le Mans 50 years after Ford triumphed over Ferrari, the race came down to the Ford GTs fielded by Ford Chip Ganassi Racing USA and another group of WeatherTech Championship regulars, the Risi Competizione Ferrari team.

In the end, all three teams stood on the podium with Joey Hand, Dirk Mueller and Sebastien Bourdais emerging victorious in the No. 68 Ford GT ahead of Giancarlo Fisichella, Toni Vilander and Matteo Malucelli in the No. 82 Risi Ferrari 488. Rounding out the podium was the No. 69 Ford GT of Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook and Scott Dixon.

On top of that, the GTE Am class also was won by an American IMSA team, the No. 62 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GTE and its driving trio of Bill Sweedler, Townsend Bell and Jeff Segal.

14. Bill Auberlen Ties Record with 60th IMSA Victory at Motul Petit Le Mans

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta – Oct. 12, 2019

If you’re going to a tie an all-time win record, the best way to do it is on the last lap of a 10-hour race.

That’s exactly what Bill Auberlen did in the 2019 Motul Petit Le Mans, closing out the season and the decade in the most dramatic fashion. Driving the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3, Auberlen doggedly stalked race leader Felipe Fraga in the No. 33 Wynn’s Mercedes-AMG GT3 as the clock sped toward expiration.

Auberlen’s moment finally came just after the white flag signified one lap to go in the race and the season. Fraga’s fuel ran short just as Auberlen began to make his move and the Californian rocketed past to seal the victory. It was the 60th of his IMSA career, tying him with Hall of Famer Scott Pruett for the most all-time.

He’s in the catbird seat to become the all-time wins leader all by himself as the next decade begins.

13. Pruett Sets All-Time IMSA Wins Record with 60th Victory at Lone Star Le Mans

Circuit of The Americas – Sept. 19, 2015

We didn’t know it at the time, but when Scott Pruett and Joey Hand won the 2015 Lone Star Le Mans at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas in the No. 01 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing EcoBoost-powered Riley Daytona Prototype, it would be the last win of the eventual Hall of Famer’s career.

On that Saturday, the race played out like so many before in Pruett’s storied career with the Ganassi team. He and co-driver Hand benefited from a perfect mix of speed and team strategy to beat brothers Jordan and Ricky Taylor in the No. 10 Corvette DP by nearly 17 seconds.

It gave Pruett a nice, round 60 career victories in IMSA competition. At the end of that 2015 season, Pruett moved on to join the new Lexus RC F GT3 squad in the GT Daytona (GTD) class, where it was expected he would add to his win total.

However, after two seasons with that program, Pruett retired from the sport following one final appearance in the 2018 Rolex 24 At Daytona. Since then, Pruett has seen his win record tied by Bill Auberlen – who ironically picked up the 55th win of his IMSA career at COTA in the GT Le Mans (GTLM) class on the same day as Pruett won his 60th.

12. Chip Ganassi Racing’s “Star Car” Delivers Team’s Record Sixth Overall Rolex 24 At Daytona Victory

Daytona International Speedway – Jan. 25, 2015

Chip Ganassi Racing’s history in sports car racing only dates back to 2004, but the team has left an indelible mark on IMSA competition. Its seven team championships and eight Rolex 24 At Daytona class victories place it near the top of the all-time IMSA charts.

But it’s the team’s six overall victories in the Rolex 24 At Daytona where it stands alone as the winningest team ever in Florida’s annual twice-around-the-clock classic. The team achieved that sixth overall victory the year before moving to the GTLM class to field the Ford GT program.

Doing the honors was the team’s No. 02 Ford EcoBoost Riley DP “Star Car” shared by IndyCar champions and Indy 500 winners Scott Dixon and Tony Kanaan alongside NASCAR stars Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray. Dixon delivered the victory for the team, finishing a scant 1.3 seconds ahead of the No. 5 Action Express Racing Corvette DP of Joao Barbosa, Christian Fittipaldi and Sebastien Bourdais. The No. 5 trio was looking for its second consecutive Rolex 24 win.

11. Scott Atherton Retires After 20 Years as IMSA President

Sept. 19, 2019

Ending a professional motorsports career that spanned more than 34 years, Scott Atherton announced his retirement as IMSA President effective at the end of 2019.

The last 20 years of Atherton’s career were spent as President of IMSA, including 13 years as the President and CEO of Panoz Motor Sports Group which operated the American Le Mans Series (ALMS). Atherton co-led the ALMS merger with GRAND-AM Road Racing, which led to his role as president of the merged IMSA for seven years. Atherton’s retirement came at the end of the IMSA 50th Anniversary season.

“Scott is a racer at heart, but also a businessman and his dedicated, thoughtful leadership has positioned IMSA for continued growth as we begin the next 50 years of our racing heritage,” said Jim France, IMSA Chairman. “We are very grateful for all that he has done for the sport and wish him the absolute best during his well-deserved retirement.”