Inaugural Needles River Rat Off-Road Poker Run Coming March 14

27 Dec 2019
Racing News
211 times
Inaugural Needles River Rat Off-Road Poker Run Coming March 14
The first annual Colorado River Medical Center Needles River Rat Off-Road Poker Run will come to Jack Smith Memorial Park on March 14, 2020. Registration is now open for the inaugural event, which will welcome off-road vehicles of all types to a 35-mile course that runs to Park Moabi and back.
 
The Colorado River Medical Center Needles River Rat Off-Road Poker Run is presented by the Needles Chamber of Commerce. The event will feature a full day of off-road driving for UTVs, Jeeps, pre-runners, and more, followed by an afterparty with food vendors and live entertainment at Jack Smith Park.
 
Event registration for the first annual Colorado River Medical Center Needles River Rat Off-Road Poker Run is open now. Early registration costs $60, with a discount for the first 50 entries received, and runs through March 1. Each registration includes one T-shirt and one goodie bag. Payment is accepted by mail or via Square.
 
The Colorado River Medical Center Needles River Rat Off-Road Poker Run would like to thank the Colorado River Medical Center, The Healing Center, Pirate Cove, Tri State Community Healthcare, and St. Vincent de Paul for their support. For sponsorship inquiries, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (760) 326-2050.
 
For more information, visit www.needleschamber.com, like the Needles Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, or follow the event itself on Instagram at @riverratpokerrun.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

More in this category: « Jacques Villeneuve doubles down on NWES,brings FEED Racing to the grid Top 20 IMSA Moments of 2010s – Nos. 20-16 »
back to top
Cookies make it easier for us to provide you with our services. With the usage of our services you permit us to use cookies.
Ok Decline