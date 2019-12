MAVTV Set to Broadcast 12 Races for 2020 ARCA Menards Series

MAVTV’s 12-race broadcast schedule will kick off Sunday, April 19, with action from the half-mile, 33-degree-banked Salem Speedway in Salem, Indiana. Following a second live broadcast from famed Michigan International Speedway on Friday, June 5, MAVTV will showcase nine consecutive races throughout the heart of season next summer. The final MAVTV broadcast will take place on Saturday, September 26, under the lights at Memphis International Raceway in Millington, Tennessee. This will not only serve as the penultimate stop on the 2020 schedule, but also the inaugural Sioux Chief Showdown championship race.



"With an action-packed lineup of races from some of the most exciting racetracks in America, from superspeedways and road courses, to door-banging short tracks and dirt ovals, MAVTV will showcase the best of what the ARCA Menards Series has to offer in 2020,” stated Jason Patison, MAVTV Programming Director. “ARCA has been a great partner and we’re very happy to continue the relationship. The addition of the Sioux Chief Showdown provides another layer of compelling competition, which makes for a heightened sense of aniticpation for the 12-races coming to the Motorsports Network.”



The remaining races on the 2020 ARCA Menards Series schedule will be broadcast on FOX Sports networks.



2020 ARCA Menards Series Broadcast Schedule