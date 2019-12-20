Rick Ware Racing Continues to Expands to Compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series in 2020

Rick Ware Racing is set to expand in 2020, competing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series, starting in January at the 24 Hours of Daytona at Daytona International Speedway.



“I am excited to expand the RWR brand. There is no better platform to market and promote sponsors and brands than motorsports. We are able to cross-promote our partners in both the IMSA and NASCAR Series, adding huge benefits. I am looking forward to an exciting year, growing RWR both nationally and internationally,” commented team owner, Rick Ware.



"For the 2020 season, RWR will be racing in at least seven different countries around the world, as well as over 60 races between four different national touring series," continued Ware. "We have incredible new partners, as well as sponsors that have been with the team for years, that we'll be annoucning, and can't wait to head to Daytona next week to kick off the new year."



Starting January 1, 2020, Rick Ware Racing will head to Daytona International Speedway for the ROAR Before the 24 testing. Piloting the No. 2 LMP2 Prototype for both testing and the race will be James Davison, Mark Kvamme, Cody Ware and Jonanthan Hoggard. RWR also competes full-time in the Asian Le Mans Series LMP2 class, where the team is currently second in the standings, with Kvamme and Ware behind the wheel.



For information on Rick Ware Racing visit www.WareRacing.com, or follow along on social media; Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. For sponsorship opportunities, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

RWR PR