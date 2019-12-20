FOX Sports and MAVTV To Broadcast 20 Live Events

FOX Sports and MAVTV To Broadcast 20 Live Events

ARCA Racing along with FOX Sports and MAVTV announced today a comprehensive live broadcast television schedule that will cover all 20 races in the 2020 ARCA Menards Series, including the 10-race Sioux Chief Showdown.

The schedule will kick off with the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Feb., 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1, the first of eight races slated to air on FOX Sports networks.  FOX Sports’ coverage will bookend with coverage of the championship at Kansas on Friday, Oct., 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET airing live on FS2 and with a re-air later that night on FS1.

MAVTV, will air 12 races including the inaugural Sioux Chief Showdown championship race on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Memphis International Raceway.  A three-year partnership extension between the ARCA Menards Series and MAVTV was announced in October.

The Sioux Chief Showdown is a 10-race super series that brings together the best drivers of the ARCA Menards Series as well as the ARCA Menards Series East and West.

The television schedule for the ARCA Menards Series East and West will be announced at a later date.

DATE

TRACK

START TIME (ET)

NETWORK

Sat, Feb 8

Daytona International Speedway

4:30 p.m.

FS1

Fri, Mar 6

ISM Raceway *

7 p.m.

FS1

Sun, Apr 19

Salem Speedway *

2 p.m.

MAVTV

Fri, Apr 24

Talladega Superspeedway

6 p.m.

FS1

Thu, May 21

Charlotte Motor Speedway

8 p.m.

FS1

Fri, May 29

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course *

5:30 p.m.

FS1

Fri, Jun 5

Michigan International Speedway

6 p.m.

MAVTV

Thu, Jun 18

Chicagoland Speedway

8 p.m.

FS1

Thu, Jun 25

Pocono Raceway

4 p.m.

MAVTV

Fri, Jul 3

Lucas Oil Raceway *

8 p.m.

MAVTV

Sat, Jul 11

Elko Speedway *

10 p.m.

MAVTV

Fri, Jul 17

Iowa Speedway *

9 p.m.

MAVTV

Sun, Aug 2

WWT Raceway at Gateway *

3 p.m.

MAVTV

Fri, Aug 7

Madison International Speedway

9 p.m.

MAVTV

Fri, Aug 14

Watkins Glen International *

5:30 p.m.

MAVTV

Sun, Aug 23

Illinois State Fairgrounds

2:30 p.m.

MAVTV

Sat, Sep 5

DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

9 p.m.

MAVTV

Thu, Sep 17

Bristol Motor Speedway *

9:30 p.m.

FS1

Sat, Sep 26

Memphis International Speedway *

7 p.m.

MAVTV

Fri, Oct 16

Kansas Speedway

8:30 p.m.

FS2

* Sioux Chief Showdown

Schedule subject to change.

Speedway Digest Staff

