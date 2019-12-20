FOX Sports and MAVTV To Broadcast 20 Live Events

ARCA Racing along with FOX Sports and MAVTV announced today a comprehensive live broadcast television schedule that will cover all 20 races in the 2020 ARCA Menards Series, including the 10-race Sioux Chief Showdown.

The schedule will kick off with the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Feb., 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1, the first of eight races slated to air on FOX Sports networks. FOX Sports’ coverage will bookend with coverage of the championship at Kansas on Friday, Oct., 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET airing live on FS2 and with a re-air later that night on FS1.

MAVTV, will air 12 races including the inaugural Sioux Chief Showdown championship race on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Memphis International Raceway. A three-year partnership extension between the ARCA Menards Series and MAVTV was announced in October.

The Sioux Chief Showdown is a 10-race super series that brings together the best drivers of the ARCA Menards Series as well as the ARCA Menards Series East and West.

The television schedule for the ARCA Menards Series East and West will be announced at a later date.

DATE TRACK START TIME (ET) NETWORK Sat, Feb 8 Daytona International Speedway 4:30 p.m. FS1 Fri, Mar 6 ISM Raceway * 7 p.m. FS1 Sun, Apr 19 Salem Speedway * 2 p.m. MAVTV Fri, Apr 24 Talladega Superspeedway 6 p.m. FS1 Thu, May 21 Charlotte Motor Speedway 8 p.m. FS1 Fri, May 29 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course * 5:30 p.m. FS1 Fri, Jun 5 Michigan International Speedway 6 p.m. MAVTV Thu, Jun 18 Chicagoland Speedway 8 p.m. FS1 Thu, Jun 25 Pocono Raceway 4 p.m. MAVTV Fri, Jul 3 Lucas Oil Raceway * 8 p.m. MAVTV Sat, Jul 11 Elko Speedway * 10 p.m. MAVTV Fri, Jul 17 Iowa Speedway * 9 p.m. MAVTV Sun, Aug 2 WWT Raceway at Gateway * 3 p.m. MAVTV Fri, Aug 7 Madison International Speedway 9 p.m. MAVTV Fri, Aug 14 Watkins Glen International * 5:30 p.m. MAVTV Sun, Aug 23 Illinois State Fairgrounds 2:30 p.m. MAVTV Sat, Sep 5 DuQuoin State Fairgrounds 9 p.m. MAVTV Thu, Sep 17 Bristol Motor Speedway * 9:30 p.m. FS1 Sat, Sep 26 Memphis International Speedway * 7 p.m. MAVTV Fri, Oct 16 Kansas Speedway 8:30 p.m. FS2

* Sioux Chief Showdown

Schedule subject to change.