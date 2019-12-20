Drivers Confirmed for The Heart of Racing’s Return to IMSA GTD

The Heart of Racing returns to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD class with full-season drivers Alex Riberas and Roman De Angelis. The pair will be joined behind the wheel of the #23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 by Ian James for the four endurance races. Completing the Daytona ROAR driver lineup is Aston Martin works driver Nikki Thiim.
Riberas, a driver for The Heart of Racing team in 2014 through 2016, secured his first WeatherTech Championship Victory when the team won at Sebring in 2015. Since then Riberas has enjoyed success finishing second in the 2018 Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup and in the 2017 Asian Le Mans Series’ GT class.
De Angelis joins the team following a very successful 2019 campaign. De Angelis made history in 2019 as the first driver of the IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Canada and USA series to win both titles in the same year.
James returns to the team as both Team Manager and Endurance Driver, a similar role to his duties with Team Panoz Racing this past season in GT4 America. “This is a very exciting opportunity for me and the team,” said James. “I have been working with Alex for years and he has proven himself to be one of the top GT drivers in the world. Roman has had an amazing season this year, and like in 2014 with Alex, this program tries to give young talent the opportunity to shine. I’m delighted that I still get to be behind the wheel and am grateful to Aston Martin for assigning Nicki Thiim to us, whose knowledge and experience of the car will be extremely helpful to get the team up to speed at the ROAR.”
