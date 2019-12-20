FOX Sports and NHRA announce the 2020 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series television schedule

The 24-event 2020 FOX NHRA season opens Sunday, Feb. 9, with the 60th Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals live from Pomona, Calif., at 5:00 PM ET on FS1. Fifteen of the season’s final 16 events are scheduled to air live, including the season finale Auto Club NHRA Finals from Pomona.
The 2020 season also marks the 50th anniversary of the NHRA Pro Stock Division.
“The 2020 season really gives us a magical opportunity to revel in the history of NHRA Pro Stock drag racing,” said FOX NHRA play-by-play announcer Brian Lohnes. “This class, that kind of burst its way out of the Sportsman ranks, has captivated fans with razor-thin margins of victory since the 1970 NHRA Winternationals. We're going to have a load of fun celebrating the history of Pro Stock in 2020 and honoring the legends who built the class from the ground up.”
Lohnes and two-time NHRA Funny Car champion Tony Pedregon return to the booth for the FOX NHRA broadcast team, with reporting from two-time NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series national champion Bruno Massel, Amanda Busick, Jamie Howe, Lewis Bloom and John Kernan.
FOX Sports and NHRA also are scheduling 16 NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series broadcasts, and 12 E3 Spark Plugs Pro Mod Drag Racing Series broadcasts across FOX Sports networks.
NHRA races will appear in Canada and the Caribbean through FOX Sports Racing, as well as through the FOX Sports app.
- Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, Pomona, Calif. - Feb. 9, 5:00 PM ET - FS1
- Magic Dry Organic Absorbent NHRA Arizona Nationals, Phoenix - Feb. 23, 9:00 PM ET - FS1
- AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla. - March 15, 9:30 PM ET - FS1
- DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas - April 5, 9:00 PM ET - FS1
- Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals, Houston - April 19, 8:30 PM ET - FS1
- NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Charlotte, N.C. - April 26, 6:00 PM ET - FS1
- NHRA Southern Nationals, Atlanta - May 17, 2:00 PM ET - FS1
- Virginia NHRA Nationals, Richmond, Va. - May 31, 5:30 PM ET - FS1
- Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals, Topeka, Kan. - June 14, 6:30 PM ET - FS1
- NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn. - June 21, 2:00 PM ET - FS1
- Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio - June 28, 2:00 PM ET - FS1
- Route 66 NHRA Nationals, Chicago - July 12, 3:00 PM ET - FOX
- Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Denver - July 19, 4:00 PM ET - FOX
- NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma, Calif. - July 26, 4:00 PM ET - FOX
- Magic Dry NHRA Northwest Nationals, Seattle - Aug. 2, 4:00 PM ET - FOX
- Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn. - Aug. 16, 2:00 PM ET - FS1
- NHRA New England Nationals, Epping, N.H. - Aug. 23, 2:00 PM ET - FS1
- NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis - Sept. 7, 11:00 AM ET - FS1
- NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis - Sept. 7, 1:00 PM ET - FOX
NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship Schedule (times subject to change):
- Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, Reading, Pa. - Sept. 20, 1:00 PM ET - FS1
- NHRA Carolina Nationals, Charlotte, N.C. - Sept. 27, 2:00 PM ET - FS1
- AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, St. Louis - Oct. 4, 7:00 PM ET - FS1
- AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals, Dallas - Oct. 18, 2:00 PM ET - FS2
- Dodge NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas - Nov. 1, 4:00 PM ET - FS1
- Auto Club NHRA Finals, Pomona, Calif. - Nov. 15, 4:00 PM ET - FS1