ASCS Sooner Region Sets 2020 Slate

Gearing up for the 2020 season, the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley's Racing Products has laid out a 17-race schedule. A slight decrease from years past, meeting with team owners and drivers is part of what led to the 2020 lineup.

"We're still going to travel a little bit with a couple of races in Kansas and Missouri, but we wanted to make it more cost-effective for our teams. Traveling is a huge burden for any team, especially someone trying to run locally so we did cut down on some of the shows and tried to keep everything a little more contained," stated ASCS Sooner Director, Terry Mattox.

Also heading up scheduling for the Oil Capital Racing Series, while not ASCS affiliated, Mattox noted that a better part of half his ASCS teams' race with OCRS. Because of that, the two schedules don't conflict with each other.

"We all have the same tracks to choose from and booking on top of each other just kills the show for the fans. There were several times in 2019 where both tours could have easily had 25 or more cars, but because you had guys already committed to one series or the other, we both ended up with 15 so for 2020, we worked with Kerry Gorby to get it to where the fans get a better show, and the teams can run two championships."

For the 2020 season, the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley's Racing Products will kick things off on Saturday, April 4 at Caney Valley Speedway. On track for two nights on Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18 the Friday affair will be a Creek County Speedway with Lawton Speedway on Saturday.

Five shows in May, Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kan. takes Friday, May 1 with the Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps Open Wheel Showdown on Saturday, May 2 with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps at Lucas Oil Speedway. Saturday, May 16 sees action at Heartland Motorsports Park with Friday, May 29 at Red Dirt Raceway and Saturday, May 30 back at Creek County Speedway.

One TBA event in June, racing picks up again on Friday, July 10 at Creek County Speedway and Saturday, July 11 at 81-Speedway in Park City, Kan.

Paired with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network on Saturday, August 1 at Lawton Speedway, the series will venture into Missouri on Saturday, August 22 for a showdown at Monett Motor Speedway with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps. The season's second trip to Heartland Motorsports Park takes place on Saturday, August 29.

Off in September, the season's final three events begin at Caney Valley Speedway on Saturday, October 10 with the season finale on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31 with the Creek County Speedway Fall Fling.

