Rette Jones Racing looks ahead to 2020 ARCA Menards Series East season

On the heels of a breakthrough season in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE), Rette Jones Racing (RJR) is already focused on next season where the Mooresville, N.C.-based team eyes to have an exalted presence in the rebranded ARCA Menards Series East.



With driver Spencer Davis set to tackle new objectives with Rette Jones Racing next season, the No. 30 Ford Fusion seat is currently vacant but is being prepared for a new driver to steer the wheel when the ARCA East Series takes the green flag for the season-opener at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway on Feb. 10, 2020.



“We’ve had a lot of discussions about our ARCA Menards Series East program next year, but we don’t have anything signed just yet,” said Rette Jones Racing co-owner Mark Rette. “It was a great season for our organization with a lot to be proud of.



“The guys have been working hard on our fleet of race cars to prepare them for next season with the focus to be a little better than we were this season.”



The 2019 K&N Pro Series East season saw Rette Jones Racing earn their first series victory with Davis at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in August to coincide with six top-five and 11 top-10 finishes in 12 races overall.



The team also tied for a career-high third in the overall championship standings.



“I don’t think anyone will disagree that Rette Jones Racing only continued to get better as the season progressed and what we learned will make us even more potent in 2020,” added Rette.



“The 2020 ARCA Menards Series East season only consists of seven races, but we can do those races cost-effectively while also striving for the championship too. We also will be readily prepared for competition in the ARCA Menards Series West, ARCA Menards Series and the ARCA Menards Series Showdown if needed too.



“We hope to make some formal announcements in January.”



RJR is co-owned by Canadian entrepreneur and former race car driver Terry Jones.



Funded drivers who are interested in learning more about the team’s 2020 schedule are urged to contact Mark Rette at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



RJR PR