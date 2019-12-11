2020 ARCA Menards Series opportunities available with Chad Bryant Racing

Championship-winning ARCA Menards Series team Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) has immediate openings for their race program next season that includes competing in the ARCA Menards Series, the ARCA Menards Series Showdown and the newly rebranded ARCA Menards Series East and West divisions.



The Mooresville, N.C.-based team fielded two full-time entries this season with drivers Joe Graf Jr., Connor Hall, Corey Heim and Ty Majeski respectively. Between the two entries, the team scored three wins (Majeski), 15 top-five and 31 top-10 finishes in 40 races collectively this season.



Additionally, the team made starts in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and in the season-finale NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race at ISM (Ariz.) Raceway respectively.



CBR’s immediate openings include pre-season testing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway from January 10 – 11, 2020 in preparation for the Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire series’ season-opener on Sat. February 8, 2020.



“2019 was a good season for Chad Bryant Racing, but we are focused on making 2020 even better,” said team principal Chad Bryant. “Between all the drivers at Chad Bryant Racing, we were able to win races, maintain a constant presence at the front of the field and cap off the year with Joe Graf Jr. finishing top-five in points and Corey Heim inside the top-10, despite not running the entire season.



“I feel that with the leadership of our team, including former Cup Series championship winning crew chief Paul Andrews – Chad Bryant Racing has the ability to bring in the next wave of talent and immediately continue our winning ways.”



Interested parties are urged to contact Paul Andrews at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 704.658.1171.



CBR PR