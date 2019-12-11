Mid-States Conference 2020 U.S. Majors Tour Schedule announced

The Mid-States Conference 2020 SCCA® U.S. Majors Tour® competition calendar has been released. A total of six weekends, 12 races in all, make up the schedule that runs from April to August and visits five different venues.

The Mid-States Conference again opens its season with a Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour event at Hallett Motor Racing Circuit in Oklahoma, followed by a stop at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kansas, later in April. May sees two events on the Mid-States Conference calendar with the first taking place at World Wide Technology Raceway, formerly Gateway Motorsports Park, located just east of St. Louis, followed by a visit to Pueblo Motorsports Park in Colorado. The final two events on the calendar then occur at High Plains Raceway in Colorado with one event scheduled for July and the other in August. All six meets on the Mid-States Conference schedule are two-day events.

As always, the calendar below is subject to change, but the current 2020 U.S. Majors Tour Mid-States Conference schedule is comprised of the following:

- April 4-5: Hallett Motor Racing Circuit; Jennings, Oklahoma

(Dual Mid-States/Southern Conference Event)

- April 18-19: Heartland Motorsports Park; Topeka, Kansas

- May 2-3: World Wide Technology Raceway; Madison, Illinois

- May 23-24: Pueblo Motorsports Park; Pueblo, Colorado

- July 4-5: High Plains Raceway; Deer Trail, Colorado

- August 22-23: High Plains Raceway; Deer Trail, Colorado

Schedules for other SCCA U.S. Majors Tour Conferences will be published as they are finalized. Only SCCA Full Competition and SCCA Pro Racing License holders may register for U.S. Majors Tour or Hoosier Super Tour events. Again this year, both the U.S. Majors Tour and Hoosier Super Tour serve as pathways to the 2020 SCCA National Championship Runoffs® being held at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

The Sports Car Club of America®, Inc., founded in 1944, is a 67,500-member motorsports organization that incorporates all facets of autocross, rally and road racing at both Club and professional levels. With headquarters in Topeka, Kansas, the SCCA annually sanctions over 2,000 events through its 115 Regions and subsidiary divisions. Much of the SCCA’s activities are made possible with support from the following Official Partners: Hagerty, the Official Insurance Partner of SCCA; Hawk Performance, the Official Brake Products of SCCA; Sunoco, the Official Fuel of SCCA; and Tire Rack, the Official Tire Retailer of SCCA. To learn more, please visit www.scca.com.

Photo: SCCA racers wind their way around Hallett Motor Racing Circuit

Credit: Mark Weber