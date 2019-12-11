Southeast Super Truck Series & Affiliate Tours Ink 2020 Television Deal

One of the nation's leading tours for short track truck racers is getting a shot in the arm for the 2020 racing season. For the first time in its history, the entire Southeast Super Truck Series schedule will be broadcast live through the SPEED SPORT TV platform as announced today during the build-up to the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show in Indianapolis.



"We're always looking for the next thing we can do to help give our racers a better place to race and more value for not only their money, but also their sponsors' investments," said Jeff Myers, promoter of the Southeast Super Truck Series which also encompasses touring divisions for limited late models, Legends, front wheel drives and more. "The opportunities presented by this partnership benefit us in multiple ways and we look forward to growing our brand of racing through fan engagement and additional exposure of our series to potential competitors."



The Southeast Super Truck broadcast distribution will be one of the most unique models in grassroots motorsports, leaning on the strength of other platform brands with healthy audiences. In addition to the SPEED SPORT TV brand, the tour will have its own presence through branded channels including SEST.tv, a website dedicated strictly to Southeast Super Truck and related content. Roku, Amazon Fire TV channels and additional access points will also include the SEST TV branding. Plus, subscribers to the popular LegendsNation TV service will also have access to the events which include INEX-sanctioned Legend car competition through the Southeast Legends Tour, while subscribers to Pit Row TV's service for CARS Tour and other asphalt late model broadcasts will also have access to the Truck races included in their memberships.



"We're always looking to provide additional value to our subscribers and members, giving them more race broadcasts and content for the hard-earned dollars they share with us every month," said Tony Stevens, chief steward of Pit Row Media and the TV branch which will oversee production for the broadcasts. "Just as we have successfully done with the CARS Tour, LegendsNation, and other partners of ours, our goal is to grow interest and engagement in the Southeast Super Trucks and their related tours through broadcast and social media content. Our subscribers get to see more high-quality racing, and the tours get the additional exposure through our various media partnerships. It's a win-win for everyone."



The 2020 Southeast Super Truck Series schedule is still under construction, but it is likely a safe bet the traditional stops for the tour will be included multiple times over the course of the year including Kingsport (TN) Speedway, Tri-County Motor Speedway in North Carolina which has served as a sort of home track for the tour, Anderson Motor Speedway in South Carolina, with a visit to the famous Hickory Motor Speedway. Additional visits to new tracks to the tour are also likely in 2020.



Founded in 2011, the Southeast Super Truck Series was launched to provide a cost-effective, competitive, and friendly environment in which competitors could race trucks from various rule packages across the region. Currently, the tour sees competitors from Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Virginia actively race with them every year. The events are held primarily on tracks of .400-mile or less, lessening the need for higher-cost engine and suspension packages while maintaining healty competition and better entertainment for race fans.



Pit Row Media produces over 100 motorsports broadcasts a year nationwide including nearly every major form of motorsports from karting and Legend cars to major late model stock car tours and dirt racing events with national names. In August of 2019, Pit Row TV and its related properties joined the SPEED SPORT TV family, a concentration of motorsports-related broadcasters who jointly work toward common goals while maintaining their own independent brands and relationships under the flagship of the most trusted name in motorsports. Pit Row Media and other SPEED SPORT TV network affiliates are available in Booth 5057 at the 2019 PRI Show.



For more information on the Southeast Super Truck Series, visit SoutheastSuperTrucks.com, or their newly-launched television website at www.SEST.tv. Pit Row Media & TV can also be found online at www.pitrow.tv.

SST PR