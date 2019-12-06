Entry Deadline For 2020 Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout Is Approaching

While the discounted entry deadline has expired, the deadline to enter before having to wait in line at the 35th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout is coming up fast.

Currently, the list of Golden Driller hopefuls includes 487 drivers from 300 cities across 33 states for a combined 1,116 entries across seven divisions. Teams who have not yet entered the 2020 event can do so at https://www.myracepass.com/ register/?n=10110®=2264 or by calling (918) 838-3777, Monday-Friday between 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. (CT).

The fee per class is $125 with all early entry cut off on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. After that, teams will be able to enter the event during move-in on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, with all entries coming to a stop at Noon on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

The two stock divisions currently boast the largest number of entries with Stock Non-Wing at 267, followed by A-Class at 250. Non-Wing Outlaw follows closely at 248 with Outlaw sitting at 179. Restricted A-Class is just shy of the century mark with 91. Junior Sprints at 56 is followed by 600cc Modifieds at 25.

The 35th edition of the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout features A-Class (Wing and Restricted), Stock Non-Wing, Outlaw (Wing and Non-Wing), and Junior Sprints as well as the new Oklahoma 600cc Modifieds in action. For all classes, RaceCeivers are mandatory. The frequency will be 454.000.

Starting with the 2020 event, all stock classes will be allowed to run Electronic or Mechanical Injectors with a mechanical fuel pump with stock OEM throttle bodies or carbs only will be allowed. No mixing of manufacturers.

Rules for the 600cc Modifieds were also updated and can be found at http://www. creekcountyspeedway.co/ downloads/get.aspx?i=497387

Rules questions can be directed to Matt Ward, who is the director of competition for the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout. Contact for Matt Ward includes Cell Phone at (918) 995-1650 or the office at (918) 838-3777.

Every lap of action will be shown live on http://www.racinboys.com . Fans can purchase the entire week for $84.99 ($10 discount to On-Demand and ALL ACCESS members) or get their daily pick for $24.99.

The Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout takes place at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla. More information on the event will be released as the event draws closer. All official rules, event information, and dates are online at http://www.tulsashootout. com . Fans can also follow the Tulsa Shootout at https://www.facebook.com/ TulsaShootout and on Twitter (@TulsaShootout).

Quick Reference:

Event: 35th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout

Where: River Spirit Expo Center - Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Early Parking: December 30, 2019

All Parking: December 31, 2019

Event Dates: January 1, 2020 - January 4, 2020

Late Entry ($125 per class entered): December 4, 2019 - December 18, 2019

At Race Entry ($125 per class entered): December 31, 2019

Entries can be paid by Cash, Master Card, or Visa. No personal checks are accepted without prior approval. Entry includes Saturday Pit Pass.

Mail Entries To: Tulsa Shootout 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Fax Entries To: (918) 836-5517

Call Entries To: (918) 838-3777

Enter Online At: http://www.tulsashootout. com Tulsa Shootout 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112(918) 836-5517(918) 838-3777

Entries will NOT be accepted via social media.

**Rules for the represented classes can be found at https://www.tulsashootout. com/classes . For any clarification on rules, contact Matt Ward at (918) 995-1650 or (918) 838-3777.

Follow Us Online:

2020 Class Lineup

Winged Outlaw

Non-Wing Outlaw

A-Class Winged

Stock Non-Wing

Restricted

Oklahoma 600cc Modifieds

Junior Sprints

Event Broadcast:

35th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout Daily Schedule

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

8:00 AM............................ .............Building Opens

9:00 AM............................ .............Parking Begins

12:00 PM - 9:00 PM...................... Parking and Sign In

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!

Wednesday, January 1, 2020

8:00 AM............................ .............Building Open

9:00 AM............................ .............Practice

Evening....................... ..................Heat Races

Adults $15.00 | Children (10 and under) FREE, in Grandstands, When Accompanied by an Adult

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

Pit Pass $30

Thursday, January 2, 2020

8:00 AM............................ .............Building Opens

9:00 AM............................ .............Racing

Adults $15.00 | Children (10 and under) FREE, in Grandstands, When Accompanied by an Adult

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

Pit Pass $30

Friday, January 3, 2020

8:00 AM............................ .............Building Opens

9:00 AM............................ .............Racing

Adults $15.00 | Children (10 and under) FREE, in Grandstands, When Accompanied by an Adult

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

Pit Pass $30

Saturday, January 4, 2020

8:00 AM............................ .............Building Opens

8:00 AM............................ .............Racer's For Christ Service (Turn 4 Grandstands)

9:00 AM............................ .............Racing

Evening....................... ..................Opening Ceremonies

All A Features Following Opening Ceremonies

Adults $20.00 | Children (10 and under) FREE, in Grandstands, When Accompanied by an Adult

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

Pit Pass $40

Tulsa Shootout Past Champions (Current Classes)

Winged Outlaw Keith Crawford (1990), Pete Frazier (1993), Pete Frazier (1994), Steve Frisell (1995), Chad Davenport (1996), Rick King (1997), Pete Frazier (1998), Lee Waldroop (1999), Paul Carbone (2000), Robert Richardson (2001), Dino Tomassi & Scotty Smith (2002), Bryan Clauson & Jacob Mosley (2003), Rodney Stealy (2004), Stan Yockey & Scotty Smith (2005) , Rodney Stealy (2006), Jerrod Wilson (2007), Brady Bacon (2008), Kevin Bayer (2009), Ryan Reeves (2010), Blake Hahn (2011), Heath Duinkerken (2012), Heath Duinkerken (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Michael Faccinto (2015), Brady Bacon (2016), Joe B. Miller (2017), Christopher Bell (2018), Ben Worth (2019)

Non-Wing Outlaw Blake Hahn (2011), Brock Lemley (2012), Chris Andrews (2013), Steven Shebester (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Chris Andrews (2016), Tristan Guardino (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Zeb Wise (2019)

Stock Non-Wing Wendy Shear (1990), Jeff Dodd (1994), Paul Herdon (1996), Brady Courtney (1997), Rick Mercer (1998), Chebon Bruner (1999), Matt Walton (2002), Donnie Crawford (2003), Ronnie James (2004), Donnie Crawford (2005), Andrew Peters & Donnie Crawford (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Rodney Stealy (2008), Riley Adair (2009), Chris Andrews (2010), Koen Shaw (2011), Chris Cochran (2012), Michael Faccinto (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Jonathan Beason (2016), Frank Flud (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Kyle Spence (2019)

Restricted 'A' Class Jonathan Beason (2001), Josh Pickle (2002), Jay Hunt (2003), Jack Dover (2004), Dalton Cole (2005), Tyler Edwards (2006), Tanner Mullens (2007), Sean Thompson (2008), Trent Carter (2009), Darien Roberts (2010), Dalton Seigler (2011), Dahne Lynn McKay (2012), Dahne Lynn McKay (2013), Alex Panella (2014), Kaylee Bryson (2015), Noah Gass (2016), Grady Mercer (2017), Corey Day (2018), Shawn Mahaffey (2019)

Winged A-Class Willie Bewley (1988), Gary Edwards (1989), David Person (1991), Bubba Hunt (1992), Ryan McDonald (1993), Chris Crawford (1994), Kevin Bayer (1995), Jay Foote (1996), Darren Stewart (1997), Jerrod Wilson (1998), Shawn Wright (1999), Shawn Wright (2000), Brad Best (2002), Dex Eaton (2003), Brady Bacon (2004), Kevin Bayer (2005), Scott Sawyer & Jerrod Wilson (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Jerrod Wilson (2008), Gary Taylor (2009), Donnie Ray Crawford (2010), Andrew Deal (2011), Kevin Bayer (2012), Chris Cochran (2013), Tucker Worth (2014), Giovanni Scelzi (2015), Miles Paulus (2016), Ayrton Gennetten (2017), Jason McDougal (2018), Jake Hagopian (2019)

Junior Sprints Dustin Rhodes (2004), Mitch Faccinto (2005), Blake Hahn (2006), Drew Marshall (2007), Chance Morton (2008), Grady Chandler (2009), Josiah Ribeiro (2010), Josiah Ribeiro (2011), Kameron Beard (2012), Jadon Rogers (2013), Cannon McIntosh (2014), Nikko Panella (2015), Ryder Laplante (2016), Caeden Steele (2017), Ryan Timms (2018) , Austin Wood (2019)

600cc Modifieds Blake Hahn (2019)

Tulsa Shootout PR