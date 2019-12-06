Harley-Davidson Announces Stacked AFT SuperTwins Roster

The Harley-Davidson Factory Flat Track team readies itself for another season of intense American Flat Track competition with the announcement of three major additions to its talent pool for 2020. Reigning AFT Singles champion Dalton Gauthier will join veteran Jarod Vanderkooi as the newly-strengthened Factory effort. Additionally, the formidable powerhouse team of Ricky Howerton and former AFT Twins champion Bryan Smith will also be backed by Harley-Davidson and Vance & Hines in 2020.

Flat track fans are familiar with the championship-winning duo of Howerton/Smith. This battle-tested team aims to use its developmental prowess to bring the orange and black to the front in 2020. Howerton - backed by the unparalleled expertise of Vance & Hines Motorsports - will be charged with the tuning, set-up and technical refinement of the XG750R.

Despite his hiatus from the sport in 2018, Gauthier quickly became the man to beat in the 2019 AFT Singles championship hunt. The diversely talented athlete further displayed his versatility (and a natural finesse on a Harley-Davidson) as he joined the Black Hills Harley-Davidson AFT Production Twins effort and later lead it to victory at the legendary Springfield Mile in August.

“2020 is shaping up to be a banner year for our sport," said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. "Harley-Davidson’s and Vance & Hines’s boosted commitment to the series and their support for both the inaugural AFT SuperTwins season promises to ratchet up excitement over the coming months."

