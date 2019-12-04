The VIROC Gets Revamped For 2020 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tire

Looking to shake things up with the Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions (VIROC), the 2020 edition will get a new format and eligibility requirements.

Contested during Tuesday night action at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, in years past the requirements for eligibility rested on being a past driver champion of the Chili Bowl or driving for a past owner champion. Starting in 2020, a driver's past performance, both at the Chili Bowl and with select Sprint Car and Midget sanctioning bodies, will dictate whether they are invited to compete.

For the 2020 VIROC. here is how you make the cut.

Drivers finishing in the Top 3 of Saturday night's A-Feature during the previous five Chili Bowls will be eligible. Drivers finishing in the Top 2 of the past five VIROC events will be eligible. Preliminary Night Winners from the most recent Chili Bowl will be eligible. Series Champions from the most recent calendar year in the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, American Sprint Car Series National Tour, All-Star Circuit of Champions, USAC National Midgets, USAC National Sprint Cars, and POWRi National Midget League will be invited to compete. No Driver substitutions or alternates from a sanctioning body will be allowed. Starting Lineup for the VIROC will be set by Group Qualifying. Drivers will draw for their qualifying position, then qualify in groups of three to four. Drivers will get two warmup laps, then three green flap laps to set their time. The Top 8 fastest will be inverted with ninth fastest on back lined up straight up by their time. VIROC Feature will be 25 Laps.

"We've been wanting to change the VIROC for a few years now, and have been looking at different ways to do that where your top drivers and champions are still in, but it allows new drivers to compete as well, and going back five years and using those results, that gives us a good mix, and then also, adding in the different series champions gives these guys something to race for all year," explained Chili Bowl co-founder, Emmett Hahn.

For the 2020 VIROC, the following drivers are invited to complete:

Drivers invited based on A-Feature performance (2015-2019):

Christopher Bell - 2017-2019 Chili Bowl Champion

Daryn Pittman - Runner-up, 2017 Chili Bowl Nationals

Spencer Bayston - Third Place, 2018 Chili Bowl Nationals

Damion Gardner - Third Place, 2015 Chili Bowl Nationals

Zach Daum - Third Place, 2016 Chili Bowl Nationals

Drivers invited based on 2019 Prelim Night Victory

Logan Seavey - Monday Night Winner

Kyle Larson - Tuesday Night Winner

Rico Abreu - Wednesday Night Winner

Justin Grant - Friday Night Winner

Drivers invited based on VIROC performance (2015-2019)

Tanner Thorson - 2019 VIROC Winner

Chad Boat - 2018 VIROC Winner

Sammy Swindell - 2015 VIROC Winner

Drivers invited based on 2019 Series Championship Winners

Brad Sweet - 2019 NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Champion

Sam Hafertepe, Jr. - 2019 Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour Champion

Aaron Reutzel - 2019 Ollie's Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions

Jesse Colwell - POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Champion

Tyler Courtney - USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Champion

C.J. Leary - USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Champion

can be returned by mail to 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112 or by fax to (918) 836-5517. While the VIROC field is set, the overall lineup of drivers continues to grow with the field of Golden Driller hopefuls nearing the 150 mark. The deadline for the discounted early entry fee of $150 is Friday, December 13. After that, the prices per entry goes to $200. The entry blank is online at http://www.chilibowl.com can be returned by mail to 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112 or by fax to (918) 836-5517.

Teams can also enter by phone at (918) 838-3777, Monday-Friday between 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. (CT). Entry forms must include a current W9 form which can be downloaded at https://www.irs.gov/pub/ irs-pdf/fw9.pdf

Reserved Seats for Monday and Tuesday's Qualifying Nights are still available by calling (918) 838-3777, Monday-Friday between 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. (CT). Seats are $54 per day with plenty of options still available.

There are some tickets still available for the full week, but there are no pairs. They are scattered throughout the turns three and four grandstands. Remaining seats are sold in four, five, or six-day packages.

Four-Day (Wednesday-Saturday) is $227*.

Five-Day (Tuesday-Saturday) is $282*.

Six-Day (Monday-Saturday) is $337*

*Plus Tax (8.517%) and Shipping ($7-$10 depending on the number of seats purchased).

A reminder that if you didn't get reserved seat tickets, you can still go to the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire. Pit Passes will be on sale at the event and never sell out. The Pit Pass double as a General Admission pass and allows fans access to the back straightaway on a first-come, first-served basis. Pit Passes are $45 per weekday and $60 on Saturday. Passes can be purchased for multiple consecutive days. Pit Passes are not sold in advance. These passes never sell out.

All cars competing in the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire must run a Muffler. Inserts will not be allowed. All car numbers and letter combinations must be legible from the scorer's stand. While the races are scored electronically, the races are also hand-scored.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com

Quick Notes:

What: 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 13-18, 2020

Where: River Spirit Expo Center - Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Fan Fest: Sunday, January 12, 2020 - Free to the Public

1:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. - Chili Bowl Trade Show

1:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. - Interviews, Autographs, and more.

5:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. - Blake Turner Band in concert

Entry Information:



Late Entry ($200): December 14, 2019 - January 17, 2020

Entry Form is online at Discounted Early Entry ($150): November 4, 2019 - December 13, 2019Late Entry ($200): December 14, 2019 - January 17, 2020Entry Form is online at https://www.chilibowl.com/ downloads/get.aspx?i=72453

Return Entries Via:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Entries will not be accepted via Social Media.

General Admission/Pit Pass Pricing

Monday-Friday: $45/day

Saturday: $60

General Admission/Pit Passes are sold at the event and never sell out

Chili Bowl Online:

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year - Driver (Owner)

2019 - Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian, 71W)

2018 - Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian, 71W)

2017 - Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian, 71W)

2016 - Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian, 97)

2015 - Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian, 97)

2014 - Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records, 63)

2013 - Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records, 39)

2012 - Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records, 39)

2011 - Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records, 39)

2010 - Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records, 39)

2009 - Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records, 1)

2008 - Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler, 71)

2007 - Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports, 20)

2006 - Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith, 1AU)

2005 - Tracy Hines (Wilke-Pak, 11)

2004 - Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio, 47)

2003 - Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse, 88)

2002 - Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz, 67)

2001 - Jay Drake (Keith Kunz, 67)

2000 - Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio, 47)

1999 - Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse, 88)

1998 - Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby, 1)

1997 - Billy Boat (John Lawson, 15)

1996 - Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie, 1ST)

1995 - Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports, 67)

1994 - Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kuntz / Rusty Kunz, 1K)

1993 - Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter, 6)

1992 - Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis, 71)

1991 - Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio, 47)

1990 - John Heydenreich (Tony Finley, 77)

1989 - Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon, 7R)

1988 - Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton, 7)

1987 - Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe, 74)

VIROC Champions: Tanner Thorson (2019 and 2016), Chad Boat (2018), Kyle Larson (2017 and 2014), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Monday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.

Chili Bowl PR