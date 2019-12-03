Formula E to become ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from start of 2020/21 season

03 Dec 2019
Racing News
149 times
Formula E has been granted world championship status by the FIA, in a vote that will see the series recognised as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from the start of the 2020/21 season.
 
The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile, the governing and sanctioning body for world motorsport, and sitting members of the FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) recently voted upon and agreed to move forward with certifying Formula E as an FIA world championship.
 
Founder & Chairman of Formula E Alejandro Agag - alongside FIA President Jean Todt - signed the agreement together at FIA headquarters at Place de la Concorde in Paris, to officially confirm world championship status for season seven.
 
Transitioning to the highest level in the FIA sanctioned single-seater hierarchy, means the most competitive line-up of teams and drivers in motorsport will compete for the newly named ABB FIA Formula E World Championship title next season.
 
The announcement comes off the back of Formula E’s most successful season to date - with nine different race winners and growing audience figures - and shortly after the opening two rounds of season six and the much-anticipated arrival of Mercedes-Benz and Porsche at the SAUDIA Diriyah E-Prix.
 
