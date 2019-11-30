Jake Griffin ready for his return to the Snowflake 100

On Saturday, December 7, the eyes of the stock car racing world will turn south towards Pensacola, as the stars of the world of Late Model racing head to Five Flags Speedway for the Snowflake 100. Amongst the myriad of up and coming racers in the field is Jake Griffin.

Griffin is not unaccustomed to finding victory lane, as he scored a Late Model win earlier this year at one of the most scenic areas in the world at Alaska Raceway Park in Palmer, AK. Jake will drive the Adventures In Racing #88 Ford in the Snowflake 100, and it will be his second start in the storied event.

Jake has made six starts in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, having debuted under the tutelage of Mike Mittler and his MB Motorsports operation.

“This is going to be really cool. Earlier in the year I raced in Alaska for Adventures In Racing and now we're racing near the Gulf Of Mexico," stated Griffin."We have now raced at opposite ends of the country in a single season.”

At age 14, Jake Griffin became the youngest winner in NASCAR touring series history. Two years later, Griffin made his NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series debut.

“As I mentioned when we raced in Alaska, seat time is seat time and you can never get enough of that," Griffin continued. "It's kind of like having a well rounded education. The more aspects of your trade you have experience with, the better a driver you will be.”

Jake has one regional championship, and six track championships since his start in quarter midgets at age seven. Since then, he has raced in the UMP A and B- Modified, UMP Late Model, USAC Midget, IMCA Modified and Sportmod, ULMA Late Model (where he placed 2nd in series points, at the age of 12),POWRi Series, Crate Late Model, Pro Late Model, Super Late Model, Modified and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. He has over 200 Feature wins in various series and more than 300 top fives,

With that in mind, he's hoping for a good weekend in Pensacola.