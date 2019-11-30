SCCA announces 2020 Tire Rack CAM Challenge Schedule

Sports Car Club of America® has released the schedule for the 2020 Tire Rack CAM Challenge Powered by SCCA, “America’s Pro-Touring Autocross Championship Series.” The calendar consists of seven stops around the country, including one stand-alone event at Grissom Aeroplex in Peru, Indiana. At each event, champions will be crowned in all three Classic American Muscle (CAM) classes, plus an Overall CAM Challenge Series Champion determined during the 2020 Tire Rack SCCA Solo Nationals.

Points will be awarded at all seven scheduled events for 2020, with the CAM Challenge Championship Finale -- conducted within the Tire Rack Solo Nationals -- having weighted points 50 percent greater than the previous six regular-season events. Competitors will score points in their best two CAM Challenge events plus points gathered at the Finale, all in a single class. CAM entries will continue as supplemental classes at the Solo Nationals Championship, but points will be tallied as part of the CAM Challenge Series.

The CAM Challenge season kicks off in March at Las Vegas Speedway, running in conjunction with the Tire Rack Vegas Championship Tour. From there, the series heads to California, joining the Tire Rack Crows Landing Championship Tour in April. In May, the series heads to the middle of the country to meet up with the Tire Rack Grenada ProSolo in Mississippi. From there, the trucks head north to Kansas where the CAM Challenge will run with the Topeka ProSolo in late June. The following weekend, it’s off to Bristol, Tennessee to run during the action-packed, double-header weekend with the Summer Nationals ProSolo.

The only stand-alone CAM Challenge event for 2020 takes place in August at Grissom Aeroplex in Indiana before September’s CAM Challenge Championship Finale contained within the Solo Nationals Championship at Lincoln Airpark.

The schedule is subject to change, but the 2020 Tire Rack CAM Challenge Powered by SCCA calendar currently is as follows:

- March 27-29: Tire Rack Las Vegas CAM Challenge; Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

- April 17-19: Tire Rack Crows Landing CAM Challenge; Crows Landing, California

NASA Crows Landing Airport

- May 1-3: Tire Rack Grenada CAM Challenge; Grenada, Mississippi

Grenada Airport

- June 26-28: Tire Rack Topeka CAM Challenge; Topeka, Kansas

Heartland Motorsports Park

- July 2-3: Tire Rack Summer Nationals CAM Challenge; Bristol, Tennessee

Bristol Motor Speedway

- August 7-9: Tire Rack Peru CAM Challenge; Peru, Indiana

Grissom Aeroplex

- September 10-11: Tire Rack CAM Challenge Finale; Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Airpark West

In addition to the schedule, the 2020 CAM Challenge Rules are now available. To help grow the CAM-T class, the years of eligibility for that class have been expanded. For earlier models, the year now includes model years from 1948 to 1953. On the other end of the spectrum, vehicles up to the 2000 model year are now allowed. There were many requests to allow aerodynamic aids which prompted the allowance of spoilers, splitters and diffusers starting in 2020. The final rule change of note is the removal of the Yokohama AO52 from the excluded tire list. Complete rules for the Tire Rack CAM Challenge Powered by SCCA can be found on the series webpage here.

The Tire Rack CAM Challenge Powered by SCCA has three different classes for muscle cars. The CAM-T class is for car and truck body styles originating from 1948-2000 with a minimum weight without driver being 3000 pounds. The CAM-C class houses car and truck body styles from 2001 and newer, all of which must have a minimum weight without driver of 3300 pounds. The CAM-S class is for two-seater cars.

For more information, visit the Tire Rack CAM Challenge Powered by SCCA webpage at https://www.scca.com/pages/cam-challenge.

Photo Credit: Rupert Berrington