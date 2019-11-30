SCCA Runoffs Airing on CBS Sports Network

December just wouldn’t be the same without Sports Car Club of America® Runoffs® races airing on television for a wider audience to view and enjoy. And for a third year in a row, millions of households throughout the country will be able to experience the excitement and energy of SCCA® competition when select National Championship events from VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) air Sundays on CBS Sports Network.

Starting at 4 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Dec. 8, race fans will be treated to the very exciting Spec Racer Ford Gen3 event, followed at 5 p.m. Eastern by the tight Formula Vee race. A week later on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. Eastern, Spec Miata will wow the viewing audience, followed immediately at 4 p.m. Eastern by the high-powered GT-2 race.

Sunday, Dec. 22, is all about SCCA Production racing on CBS Sports Network. At noon Eastern, the surprising E Production race will be broadcast. Then the nail-biter that was F Production will air at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. Runoffs coverage on CBS Sports Network then concludes Sunday, Dec. 29, with the Touring 4 battle at 3 p.m. Eastern, then a 4 p.m. Eastern broadcast of the suspenseful Super Touring® Lite event.

Each separate race, produced by Apex Broadcast for the 11th year in-a-row, will be 60 minutes in length and anchored by longtime Runoffs announcer Greg Creamer. Additional commentary is supplied by pro driver Tom O’Gorman, Runoffs announcers Andy Hollis and Larry MacLeod, SportsCar365 writer Ryan Myrehn, and Heyward Wagner again covering pit row. All broadcast times are Eastern and the schedule is subject to change. Check cable or satellite TV providers for local CBS Sports Network channels.

2019 Runoffs CBS Sports Network broadcast schedule:

- Sun., Dec. 8, 4 p.m. Eastern; Spec Racer Ford Gen3

- Sun., Dec. 8, 5 p.m. Eastern; Formula Vee

- Sun., Dec. 15, 3 p.m. Eastern; Spec Miata

- Sun., Dec. 15, 4 p.m. Eastern; GT-2

- Sun., Dec. 22, Noon Eastern; E Production

- Sun., Dec. 22, 1 p.m. Eastern; F Production

- Sun., Dec. 29, 3 p.m. Eastern; Touring 4

- Sun., Dec. 29, 4 p.m. Eastern; Super Touring® Lite

Exposure on CBS Sports Network allows Sports Car Club of America an opportunity to showcase its thrilling brand of road racing to millions across the nation while also displaying accessibility to motorsport activities, said SCCA President and CEO Mike Cobb.

“SCCA’s National Championship Runoffs are the three most exciting days of racing anywhere in the United States,” Cobb said. “Selecting eight races for broadcast on CBS Sports Network is always difficult, but we’ve again decided on races that connect with a wide audience and showcase the skill and passion of our members.”

The SCCA National Championship Runoffs has evolved into what is now commonly agreed to be the pinnacle of American motorsports. Since 1964, the SCCA has crowned Road Racing’s National Champions at the winner-take-all, single race Runoffs format through dozens of separate races over three days. The 56th annual Runoffs took place in 2019 at VIRginia International Raceway. It was the first time SCCA’s National Championship visited that venue found along the border of North Carolina and Virginia.

With broadcasts presented by Mazda, all 2019 Runoffs races from VIR are available for online viewing anytime at the 2019 SCCA Runoffs OnDemand webpage at SCCA.com.

