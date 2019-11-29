Deegan Continues Breaking Barriers In NASCAR

Hailie Deegan has been breaking barriers and setting records in stock car racing since joining the ranks of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series in 2018.

In her past two seasons behind the wheel of Bill McAnally Racing’s No. 19 Toyota Camry, the 18-year-old from Temecula, California has established a significant list of accomplishments and garnered plenty of attention in the industry.

She wrapped up her 2019 season finishing third in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West championship standings – the highest ranking by a female driver in the final standings in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, East or West.

In opening up the year with a win in the K&N West season opener, she had become the first female driver to lead the championship standings of a series at the regional or national levels of NASCAR.

Deegan had captured the spotlight a year ago as a rookie, with a win at Idaho’s Meridian Speedway – becoming the first female driver to win in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series. In the race prior to that, she had become the first woman driver to win a pole award in the series – taking the honor in a race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

She wrapped up her freshman year in K&N West competition by becoming the first female driver to win the Rookie of the Year Award in NASCAR K&N Pro Series.

Among the accolades she received going into her second season, Deegan was named to Forbes’ list of “Women In Sports To Watch In 2019.”

“We want to thank Hailie for letting BMR, Toyota, NAPA Power Premium Plus, NGK and NAPA Filters be part of all her amazing records,” said BMR President Bill McAnally. “It’s been great to be a part of her development these past two years.”

During the past two seasons, Deegan scored three wins, five poles, 13 top-five and 23 top-10 finishes in 28 K&N West starts. She also registered three top-10 finishes in 14 K&N East starts in 2018 and 2019.

BMR PR