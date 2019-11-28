Euro NASCAR Champion to take part in NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Final in Mexico City

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series keeps providing its drivers with the best opportunities to race in NASCAR all over the world and Loris Hezemans will collect the prize for his 2019 Euro NASCAR title this weekend in Mexico City. The Dutchman will compete in the NASCAR Mexico Series Final, the Gran Premio FedEx, at the prestigious Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez at the wheel of the #05 Ford Fusion.



“I am so happy about this opportunity and I want to thank the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and NASCAR for it. I can’t wait to get the weekend started in the NASCAR Peak Mexico Series,” said the 22-year-old Amsterdam native, who already made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Road America on August 24. “It’s great to race in NASCAR in so many different countries. I’m a competitive person, so I’ll do my best to learn as much as possible about the car, the track and the series as quickly as possible and be able to compete at the front. I think we have a good chance to bring home a good result and a top-5 would be awesome, so I’m really going to get the maximum out of myself. I definitely want to have fun and respect all the championship contenders but I will give them a good fight.”



Hezemans’ Mexican campaign will also represent the second leg of the International exchange that brought current Mexico Series points leader Ruben Garcia Jr. on the NWES grid in Valencia for the 2019 season opener. Garcia is currently leading the NPMS points standings and chasing his third Mexican title.



“It is the Euro NASCAR duty to offer our drivers the best possible opportunities all over the world and help them build their professional career,” said NWES President CEO Jerome Galpin “In 10 years, we have already over 25 drivers racing NASCAR in North America from Late Model to the Cup level! We are very happy to offer this race to Loris and we will push hard to continue to develop these programs for all our drivers to race at every level of NASCAR.”



The action at the 1,665 Km-long Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez will begin on Saturday, November 30, with two 50-minute practice sessions, followed by qualifying at 4:30 pm local time (21:30 CET). The 120-lap race is scheduled for Sunday, December 1st, at 1:30 pm local time, 20:30 European time in front of a huge crowd of passionate Mexican NASCAR fans.

NWES PR