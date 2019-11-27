Kercie Jung Wins MPM Marketing Premier Marketing Package

McCallister Precision Marketing is excited to welcome 14-year-old Kercie Jung as the organization’s newest client.

Jung, a competitor in the 51FIFTY Energy Drink Jr. Late Model division at California’s Madera Speedway, was the lucky recipient of the Premier Marketing Package during Madera Speedway’s annual banquet as part of a random draw using playing cards.

“We’re proud to welcome Kercie as our latest MPM Marketing client,” said McCallister Precision Marketing’s Tonya McCallister. “She’s an amazing young woman who has already found a lot of success in racing and we can’t wait to help her as she continues to progress up the motorsports ranks.”

McCallister Precision Marketing will work with Jung as she continues her motorsports development, which most recently included a full season of competition in the 51FIFTY Energy Drink Jr. Late Model division at Madera Speedway last season.

In addition, as part of the Premier Marketing Package, Jung will also receive the opportunity to travel from California to North Carolina to take part in a test session with Lee Faulk Racing and Development.

“It was a great night at the banquet. Then when I got called up on to the stage for the MPM Marketing program I was kind of nervous,” Jung said. “After we all tore our cards I started to get more nervous. Then when I found out Dylan Zampa, who won the MPM Marketing package last year, pulled my card, I was thrilled knowing we’ll get to work with Tonya McCallister and the rest of her group at MPM Marketing and were going to be flying to North Carolina to test with Lee Faulk Racing.”

Jung began racing when she was 7 years old, competing in the Junior Mini Dwarf division at Bakersfield Speedway, in addition to other dirt tracks around California. She won her first race in 2014, followed by championships at Santa Maria Speedway and Kern County Raceway Park in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

In 2015 she also began the transition to asphalt racing, earning a track championship in 2015 at Kern County Raceway Park’s asphalt track. The 2016 season saw Jung transition to Bandoleros and she collected multiple championships the next few seasons, highlighted by the 2018 California State INEX Bandolero championship.

Most recently Jung made the transition to Madera’s 51FIFTY Energy Drink Jr. Late Model division. This year she completed her rookie season in the class, resulting in a seventh-place finish in the championship standings.

“This was definitely a learning year for me at Madera, but I’m so excited to get back in the car next season,” Jung said. “I’m ready to take everything I learned and go racing again in 2020, plus I’m thrilled I get to work with MPM Marketing too. It’s going to be a great year and I’m ready to get going as quickly as we can.”