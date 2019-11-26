Second victory for Hofmann, Polesitter Alves out early, Klose best Rookie

Mercedes ace Dominik Hofmann took his second win of the season ahead of Roy Arnouts and Philip Wauters. “It was important to get well through the first stint on the softs. After the stop, Roy got a bit stuck in traffic, on which I could capitalize and pull away. Following the second pitstop, I controlled the field”, Hofmann analysed, who now leads the championship after two rounds with the points maximum. Behind the Austrian, Red Bull Racing driver Roy Arnouts came runner-up. “The pace was good, but Dominik was too quick today. Only in the final laps, I was lacking grip massively on the rear tires. And you always get a time penalty in Canada, no matter what you do, which makes winning really tough“, said the Dutchman, who had led until the first series of pitstops.

The battle for the final spot on the podium was extremely tight. Philip Wauters (Toro Rosso) and Sven Knöller (Williams) switched positions numerous times throughout the race and in the dying seconds also Tim Palm in the second Red Bull, who had lost a lot of time in the pits, joined the duo. Eventually, Wauters rather surprisingly secured third place and was thus delighted saying: “It was a close fight with Sven (Knöller), exciting, but always fair. This result gives me a boost for the next races.” Title c- favourite Palm was pretty unhappy about losing ground in the championship. “P5 is certainly not, what I had hoped for. That was simply a bad drive from my side and must not happen again.”

For Dani Alves, the weekend was a true rollercoaster ride. First, the Portugese booked Pole Position in the closest qualifying in eF1 Championship history by lapping the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in 1:07.438 minutes, two thousands of a second faster than Arnouts. At the end, the Top 7 were less than five tenths apart. In the race, however, Alves was very unlucky suffering a bad pitstop and then kissing the concrete wall with his Williams. Jonathan Klose (Renault) was the best Rookie crossing the line on P6.

The next race is the Singapore Grand Prix on December 15, 6 pm CET, live on Motorvision.tv and Formelaustria YouTube

