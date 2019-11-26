Dylan Zampa Re-Signs With McCallister Precision Marketing

McCallister Precision Marketing is excited to announce a contract extension with 15-year-old Dylan Zampa.

Zampa joined the McCallister Precision Marketing family late last year after winning a Premier Marketing Package during the season-ending Madera (Calif.) Speedway banquet. The prize was awarded randomly to one of the top-five drivers in the 51FIFTY Energy Drink Jr. Late Model division standings, with Zampa lucky enough to receive the prize.

“I am so excited to have Dylan as a part of the MPM Marketing family for another year,” McCallister Precision Marketing’s Tonya McCallister. “It has been great working with him this season as he has continued to mature as a race car driver. He is a talented young man and his humility reaches beyond his years. His family are all incredible individuals and it made my day when they wanted to renew.”

The young competitor stepped up to the Nut Up Pro Late Model Series this season at Madera Speedway and broke through in a big way in his debut race in March with a victory. He ended the season ranked third in the standings while also claiming the division’s Rookie of the Year Award.

As part of the Premier Marketing Package, Zampa also received the opportunity to travel from California to North Carolina to take part in a test session with Lee Faulk Racing and Development. He received strong praise from the LFR team following the test session, which took place at Hickory Motor Speedway.

“I was so thankful to win the the package at the banquet last year. It’s been great to work with Tonya and her team at MPM,” Zampa said. “Testing at Hickory with LFR was a huge opportunity and I hope one day I’ll be able to run a few races with them back East. I look forward to the chance to keep working with the MPM team next season.”

Dylan Zampa would like to thank his sponsors Valley Fabrication, Allied Auto Parts, Allied Propane, Superior Bearings, Piners Welding Supply, McCallister Precision Marketing, Competition Suspension Inc., Mike Doss, Anderson Logging, J Squared Performance, Pit Stop USA and Storcks Garage.