Volunteer Speedway releases 2020 race schedule

Volunteer Speedway is gearing-up for the 2020 racing season, which will be the 47th year of exciting dirt-track racing on the high banks at “The Gap.” Thirty-two events are on the schedule, with additional special event dates being discussed.



Track owner Landon Stallard plans to pay a $40,000 points fund for the weekly divisions competing throughout the Championship Points Racing season.



“With me buying the track at the end of May 2019 and then with rain-outs the first two Saturdays in June, it was really too late into the season to begin racing for a points fund,” said Volunteer Speedway owner Landon Stallard. “But I’m committed to offering a points fund totaling $40,000 in 2020. I sure hope the racers are excited about the prospect of competing for a points fund that will pay that amount.



“I want to give back to the weekly drivers and race teams at ‘The Gap’ for their support. Without the racers and fans that come out to sit in the grandstands, we don’t have this place. This is as much their track as it is mine. There’s a lot of history and tradition with Volunteer Speedway for over 40 years, since back in the mid-1970s.”



Championship Points Racing events in 2020 will feature: Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Modified Street , Street Stock, Classic, Front Wheel Drive and Mini Stock.



The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series $10,000-to-win Spring Thaw will be the headliner on the schedule.



Also, making their first-ever appearance will be the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by MavTV Motorsports Network on April 25.



The Schaeffer’s Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series will visit for a $4,000-to-win show on June 20.



The Topless Outlaws Dirt Late Model Series will be in action for a $2,500-to-win show on May 30.



The American Crate All-Star Series is scheduled for two $2,000-to-win events, with the first stop slated for July 4 and the second visit on Aug. 29. Below is the tentative race schedule:

Volunteer Speedway PR