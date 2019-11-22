2020 SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks World Championship Schedule

SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks has announced its schedule for the 2020 season. It will feature a total of 20 rounds of action next year, visiting ten different tracks in three different countries.

For the fourth time in series history, the SuperLoop 500 in Adelaide, SA, Australia, will be included on the schedule in conjunction with the Virgin Australia Supercars opening round early in the SST season.

After a year absence, the trucks will be back in South Australia, and will feature drivers from both the United States and Australia in the first of three co-sanctioned events with the newly formed Boost Mobile Super Trucks.

The longest-running event on the Stadium SUPER Trucks schedule will also be back for the eighth consecutive year as the trucks take to the streets of Long Beach, Calif., April 17-19, for the 47th running of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

After a successful return to the Honda Indy Toronto in 2019, Canadian motorsports fans will revel in the thrills of STT being featured again on the NTT IndyCar Series weekend. On July 10-12, the streets of Toronto will showcase the excitement of SST racing for the sixth time.

Starting the stretch of four race weekends in a month, the trucks will the make a stop for a third time at Wisconsin’s Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., August 7-8, in conjunction with the NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180.

After making two visits to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2019 with all kinds of wild racing action, the loyal fans of Ohio will be treated to a return trip of Stadium SUPER Trucks as part of The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio weekend, August 14-16.

The second of three events co-sanctioned with the Boost Mobile Super Trucks will see the American drivers head back to Australia, August 29-30, for a return to the Sydney Motorsport Park in Sydney, New South Wales, for a race under the lights. This will be the first time SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks will compete on a road course at night. The first appearance of SST at Sydney Motorsport Park was back in 2018 at an event with AMRS.

Returning to the Pacific Northwest for the second straight year, Portland International Raceway will be host to SST again along with the NTT IndyCar Series, September 4-6.

To close out the 2020 campaign, SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks will return to the Gold Coast to compete on the Streets of Surfers Paradise for the fourth time. A venue favorite of the series boasting large crowds and a picture perfect beachfront track provides the perfect scenario to crown the 2020 champion. Gold Coast will be the last of three events co-sanctioned with Boost Mobile Super Trucks.

2020 SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks Schedule

February 1; Southern California Stadium*

February 20-23; SuperLoop 500; Adelaide, SA, Australia **

April 17-19; Long Beach Grand Prix, Long Beach, California

July 10-12; Honda Indy Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

August 7-8; Road America; Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

August 14-16; Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course; Lexington, Ohio

August 28-30; Sydney Motorsport Park; Sydney, NSW, Australia**

September 4-6; Portland International Raceway; Portland, Oregon

October 30-November 1; Surfers Paradise Street Circuit; Gold Coast, QLD, Australia**

TBA*

*Look for an announcement with additional dates in the coming weeks

** Co-Sanctioned with Boost Mobile Super Trucks

New for 2020, Stadium SUPER Trucks in Australia has expanded to feature its own series schedule in conjunction with existing Virgin Australia SuperCar events under the banner of Boost Mobile Super Trucks.

The Australian campaign will kick off February 20-23 with the SuperLoop 500 in Adelaide, South Australia. The opening event of the Boost Mobile Super Trucks schedule will be co-sanctioned with SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks and will feature both drivers from the United States and Australia competing.

The next two events will feature new tracks for SST with Symmonds Plains Raceway in Launceston, Tasmania hosting an event, April 3-5. While a week later, the trucks will be loaded on a ship for the Pukekohe Raceway, April 24-26, and the first event in the country of New Zealand.

The remaining schedule will feature the Boost Mobile Super Trucks to return to venues that have hosted previously. Making a third appearance at the Barbagallo Racway in Perth, Western Australia, SST will take to the track, May 15-17, for the first of two night events on the schedule in 2020. Following Perth, the trucks will make the cross-country journey for the second appearance at the Townsville Street Circuit in Townsville, Queensland, June 26-28.

Traveling to the north for the second time in the trucks history, the Hidden Valley Raceway in Darwin, Northern Territory, will be part of all the action, July 17-19.

For the second co-sanctioned event with the SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks, the drivers from the North American series will join the Australians for a twilight shootout, August 28-30, at the Sydney Motorsports Park in Sydney, New South Whales.

The closing event in the Inaugural Boost Mobile Super Trucks season will see the high-flying trucks return to the streets of Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast. Similar to Adelaide and Sydney, both drivers from Boost Mobile Super Trucks and SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks will be in action for the final event in both series. Two champions will be crowned the weekend of October 30-November 1.

2020 Boost Mobile Super Trucks Schedule

February 20-23; Adelaide Street Circuit; Adelaide, SA, Australia**

April 3-5; Symmonds Plains Raceway; Launceston, TAS, Australia

April 24-26; Pukekohe Raceway; Auckland, New Zealand

May 15-17; Barbagallo Raceway; Perth, WA, Australia

June 26-28; Townsville Street Circuit; Townsville, QLD, Australia

July 17-19; Hidden Valley Raceway; Darwin, NT, Australia

August 28-30; Sydney Motorsport Park; Sydney, NSW, Australia**

October 30-November 1; Surfers Paradise Street Circuit; Gold Coast, QLD, Australia **

**Co-Sanctioned with SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks