2020 Tire Rack SCCA ProSolo Event Schedule

More events and new locales are highlights featured in the 2020 Tire Rack SCCA® ProSolo® schedule, which has now been unveiled. In 2020, the ProSolo Series, America’s Premier Autocross Championship Series, will encompass 13 events -- two more than last year -- and include new stops in North Carolina, Maryland, Texas and Tennessee.

March will see the start of ProSolo’s season in 2020 with a visit to zMAX Dragway just outside Charlotte, North Carolina. Then it’s off to the West Coast in April for the next two rounds, the first taking place at Auto Club Speedway in Southern California, followed by the annual visit to Crows Landing in Northern California. And as usual, fantastic welcome parties are anticipated on both coasts.

The fifth month of the year will be very busy for ProSolo participants as four different events will take place in May. Things get cranking early with a stop in Grenada, Mississippi, before Round 5 occurs at FedExField outside of Washington, D.C. Then it’s off to the Tire Rack Spring Nationals ProSolo in Lincoln, Nebraska, which is a “must run” event for those chasing a ProSolo series championship. Action then concludes in May with the Tire Rack Texas ProSolo being held this year at GrandSport Speedway in Hitchcock, Texas.

ProSolo’s eighth round will tentatively be the Tire Rack Peru ProSolo in Indiana. However, discussions are still being conducted with two other potential sites within the Great Lakes Division. Competitors should mark June 12-14 on their calendars, but check back to the 2020 ProSolo schedule webpage for updates on the location of that event.

June closes out at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kansas, before July opens with Round 10 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. Action then switches to the West Coast again for the 14th Tire Rack Packwood ProSolo in Washington, perhaps the most picturesque destination on the ProSolo calendar -- and the only event with a covered paddock!

The penultimate ProSolo event in 2020 will again take place in Oscoda, Michigan on a patch of concrete just a few miles from Lake Huron. It’s a pleasant way to end the “regular season” before it’s back to Lincoln, Nebraska in September for the annual Tire Rack ProSolo Finale.

More information regarding ProSolo event structure, classing and index will be released in the coming weeks. Check back to www.scca.com/solo for the latest program news and information. Of particular note is a new event structure for some of the unconventional locations on the schedule.

The schedule is subject to change, but the current 2020 Tire Rack SCCA ProSolo calendar rundown is as follows:

- March 20-22: Tire Rack Charlotte ProSolo; Concord, North Carolina

zMAX Speedway

- April 3-5: Tire Rack Fontana ProSolo; Fontana, California

Auto Club Speedway

- April 24-26: Tire Rack Crows Landing ProSolo; Crows Landing, California

NASA Crows Landing Airport

- May 1-3: Tire Rack Grenada ProSolo; Grenada, Mississippi

Grenada Municipal Airport

- May 15-17: Tire Rack D.C. ProSolo; Landover, Maryland

FedExField

- May 22-23: Tire Rack Spring Nationals ProSolo; Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Airpark

- May 29-31: Tire Rack Texas ProSolo; Hitchcock, Texas

GrandSport Speedway

- June 12-14 (tentative): Tire Rack Peru ProSolo; Peru, Indiana

Grissom Aeroplex

- June 26-28: Tire Rack Topeka ProSolo; Topeka, Kansas

Heartland Motorsports Park

- July 2-3: Tire Rack Summer Nationals; Bristol, Tennessee

Bristol Motor Speedway

- July 17-19: Tire Rack Packwood ProSolo; Packwood, Washington

Former Hampton Lumber Mills Packwood

- July 31-Aug. 2: Tire Rack Oscoda ProSolo; Oscoda Township, Michigan

Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport

- September 4-6: Tire Rack ProSolo Finale; Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Airpark

During traditional ProSolo events, drivers face off, side-by-side, at a “Christmas Tree” start before launching down a straightaway and into mirror image autocross courses. Three heats of class competition give drivers 12 total runs, six on each course. Like other Solo competitions, runs are timed to 1/1000th of a second and knocking a cone down means a two-second penalty added to a time. New for 2020 will be the introduction of PS1, a new concept for some unique sites on the 2020 calendar. Stay tuned for details on this and many updates coming soon to the ProSolo series.

Opening runs determine class rankings and set the qualifying order for the second part of the event which determines the overall winner. Top qualifiers enter single-elimination brackets and conduct runoffs until only one driver remains; The Top Eliminator. Additionally, the Ladies Challenge pits top female qualifiers against one another, while the Super Challenge features the top 32 Open Class competitors in a winner-take-all battle. There is even a Bonus Challenge where randomly selected, non-qualifying drivers can compete for prizes and bragging rights.

Competitors earn class and Challenge points throughout the season that count toward the Overall Ladies and Open ProSolo Championships. Class National Championships and Overall ProSolo Championships are determined by combining regular season points with points earned at the ProSolo Finale in Lincoln, Nebraska.

For additional information on Tire Rack SCCA Solo, visit www.scca.com/solo.

Photo Credit: Rupert Berrington