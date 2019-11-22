2020 Southeast Conference U.S. Majors Tour Schedule

The Southeast Conference 2020 SCCA® U.S. Majors Tour® competition calendar has been released. A total of six weekends, 12 races in all, make up the schedule that runs from January to early June.

All but two race weekends on the Southeast Conference schedule are again three-day events. Two-day events are slated for June at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Roebling Road. Three events on the Southeast Conference schedule will also again be Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour dates that offer a heightened experience for both competitors and race fans.

As always, the calendar below is subject to change, but the current 2020 U.S. Majors Tour Southeast Conference schedule is comprised of the following:

- January 3-5: Homestead-Miami Speedway; Homestead, Florida

- January 10-12: Sebring International Raceway; Sebring, Florida

- March 20-22: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta; Braselton, Georgia

- April 10-12: VIRginia International Raceway; Alton, Virginia

(Dual Southeast/Northeast Conference Event)

- June 6-7: Charlotte Motor Speedway; Concord, North Carolina

- June 27-28: Roebling Road; Bloomingdale, Georgia

Schedules for other SCCA U.S. Majors Tour Conferences will be published as they are finalized. Only SCCA Full Competition and SCCA Pro Racing License holders may register for U.S. Majors Tour or Hoosier Super Tour events. Again this year, both the U.S. Majors Tour and Hoosier Super Tour serve as pathways to the 2020 SCCA National Championship Runoffs® being held at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Photo: Sebring International Raceway (pictured) is just one of six tracks on the 2020 Southeast Conf. U.S. Majors Tour schedule.

Photo Credit: Mark Weber