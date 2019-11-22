Bobby Labonte Foundation Donates Proceeds to Local Charities After Record-Breaking Fundraiser

The Bobby Labonte Foundation, founded by NASCAR Champion and Hall of Fame racecar driver and High Point businessman Bobby Labonte, presented funding to three Triad-area non-profit organizations Thursday night at the Cohab.Space venue in High Point, N.C. High Point LEAP, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont, Inc. and High Point Swim Club are sharing in the proceeds of the foundation's annual Charity Bike Ride and cocktail party and silent auction, which broke fundraising and participation records for the second year in a row.

The three charities applied for grants from the foundation earlier this year, and they all align with the Bobby Labonte Foundation's mission to support children and families in the Triad area. Each organization will use the funds to support a specific project.

High Point LEAP will use the grant money for its Boys2Men program, which focuses on academics, mentoring and leadership development for at-risk boys to help them avoid juvenile crime and gang participation. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont, Inc. plans to fund a mentoring program which matches 8th grade students with a mentor that will help them transition into high school and follow them into post-graduation. With its share of the proceeds, the High Point Swim Club will fund its Swim4Fun free swim lesson program for third graders in Guilford County schools, and allow the High Point Swim Club to expand the program to new schools. "This is the reason why we put so much time and effort into my annual Charity Bike Ride every year," said Bobby Labonte. "These organizations hit home for us in so many ways, because they help build stronger futures for children and families. We were thrilled with the support of the High Point community and our fellow cyclists this year, and we thank everyone who helped make it possible for us to make such a sizable donation to give back to the place we call home." Cohab.Space, a rustic, industrial retail and gathering venue deemed the newest creative hub in High Point, N.C., hosted the grant presentation, which featured Labonte and his wife Kristin, High Point Mayor Jay Wagner, sponsors, charity representatives and Bobby Labonte Foundation volunteers and committee members. "At Cohab.Space, it's all about connecting with the community," said Nicole Bodford of Cohab.Space. "The Bobby Labonte Foundation recognizes organizations that share our same values, and we were delighted to host the foundation's celebratory event this year."