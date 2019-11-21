NWES ready to celebrate at the NASCAR Hall Of Fame

With the NASCAR season coming to an end, it is time to celebrate for the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. A large delegation representing the official European NASCAR series will fly to Charlotte to attend the traditional NASCAR Awards ceremony at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Saturday, November 23.



Representing NWES will be 2019 EuroNASCAR PRO Champion Loris Hezemans, EuroNASCAR 2 Champion Lasse Soerensen, Challenger Trophy winner Henri Tuomaala and Legend Trophy winner Ian Eric Waden, alongside EuroNASCAR 2 title contenders Giorgio Maggi, Vittorio Ghirelli, Nicholas Risitano, Myatt Snider, and EuroNASCAR Club Challenge winner Alain Mosqueron. Champion team manager Roy Hendriks from Hendriks Motorsport and DF1-Racing team owner Norbert Walchhofer will also join the group, which will be accompanied by NWES President / CEO Jerome Galpin and NWES Vice President Anne Galpin.



The spotlight will be on Hezemans after the Dutchman became the youngest ever NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Champion in October. The 22-year-old Amsterdam native will put his name in the Whelen Hall Of Champions inside the NASCAR Hall Of Fame on Thursday, November 21 in special event. The Champions week will then culminate with the NASCAR Awards on Saturday November 23. During the grand gala, Hezemans receive the Champion Ring and the NWES trophy. Hezemans’ #50 Hendriks Motorsport Mustang will also be showcased in the NASCAR Hall Of Fame alongside some of the most important cars in NASCAR’s history.



“Winning the title finally sunk in the last few weeks and it’s an incredible feeling. You don’t really get it immediately because you’re so focused on doing everything to win. So when you actually win the championship, you’re kind of surprised,” said Hezemans. “It’s when you start being congratulated by everybody that you realize what you’ve done. The NASCAR Awards are the culmination of the season and I can’t wait to be there. It’s going to be a great experience and I want to thank NASCAR, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, Hendriks Motorsport and all the people supporting me for this amazing season.”



The NWES delegation will enjoy a full immersion in NASCAR’s home in Charlotte, North Carolina beginning on Friday, November 22. The group will visit the Hendrick Motorsports headquarters and the Charlotte Motor Speedway before heading back the NASCAR Hall Of Fame for the evening’s Season Celebration in which all Euro NASCAR drivers will be rewarded for their 2019 success. The party will continue the next evening, once again at the Charlotte Convention Center in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, with the NASCAR Awards to celebrate Hezemans and four other NASCAR champions in front of the entire NASCAR family and mark the official end of another unforgettable season.

NWES PR