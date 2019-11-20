2020 Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour Schedule Released

The Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA® Super Tour will be back in 2020 with a calendar that includes 10 events for a total of 20 Hoosier Super Tour races. For the fourth year in a row, the series will commence its exciting season in January and conduct at least one race weekend each month right through July.

As has become tradition, this year’s Hoosier Super Tour will again open at Sebring International Raceway in Florida before a February visit to Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. However, this year’s stop at COTA will only be a two-day event. Then, competitors head west to Central California’s Buttonwillow Raceway Park in February this year instead of the traditional April visit, a new twist for the 2020 season.

March sees a return to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, followed by an early April date at Hallett Motor Racing Circuit just west of Tulsa, Oklahoma. That is followed by a weekend tentatively scheduled at VIRginia International Raceway along the border of North Carolina and Virginia.

One Hoosier Super Tour event will take place in May, and that will be out west at Portland International Raceway in Oregon. Drivers then head back to the Midwest for a tentative date at Road America for the annual WeatherTech Chicago Region® June Sprints®, which would certainly serve as a “preview” for Runoffs competition since that venue is hosting the 2020 National Championship.

Next on the Hoosier Super Tour calendar is a June visit to beautiful Watkins Glen International in New York before the season concludes in July with a tentative date at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. This will be the first time the series has capped off its “regular season” at Mid-Ohio, which has traditionally held its Hoosier Super Tour event in early June.

As always, the calendar is subject to change, but dates for the 2020 Hoosier SCCA Super Tour are currently as follows:

- January 10-12: Sebring International Raceway; Sebring, Florida

(Central Florida Region - Southeast Conference)

- February 8-9: Circuit of the Americas; Austin, Texas

(Lone Star Region - Southern Conference)

- February 21-23: Buttonwillow Raceway Park; Buttonwillow, California

(Cal Club Region - Western Conference)

- March 20-22: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta; Braselton, Georgia

(Atlanta Region - Southeast Conference)

- April 4-5: Hallett Motor Racing Circuit; Jennings, Oklahoma

(Ark Valley Race Group - Mid-States & Southern Conference)

- April 10-12 (tentative): VIRginia International Raceway; Alton, Virginia

(North Carolina Region - Northeast & Southeast Conference)

- May 16-17: Portland International Raceway; Portland, Oregon

(Oregon Region - Western Conference)

- June 12-14 (tentative): Road America - WeatherTech Chicago Region® June Sprints®; Plymouth, Wis.

(Chicago Region - Northern Conference)

- June 19-21: Watkins Glen International; Watkins Glen, New York

(Glen Region - Northeast Conference)

- July 17-19 (tentative): Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course; Lexington, Ohio

(Ohio Valley Region - Northern Conference)

Hoosier Super Tour venues are selected based on various attributes. Some have decades of history with a record book featuring the biggest names in all of motorsport. Other sites are top “pro” tracks offering the best quality racing surface and amenities. And certain tracks are on the schedule because they are the best “club” courses in the country, where challenging layouts are matched with warm hospitality and a “family feel” to the paddock area.

Beyond the venues, the Hoosier Super Tour offers a heightened experience for both competitors and race fans. Weekends include segmented timing and scoring, a service simply unavailable at most amateur motorsports events. The series also boasts a dedicated “Super Tour Radio presented by Hoosier Racing Tire” team of announcers capable of providing consistent insight and entertainment heard at tracks or online at SCCA.com.

Dedicated staffing with a series race director, administrator and technical inspector working in conjunction with local event personnel is an additional feature of the Hoosier Super Tour. Up to two static cameras broadcast races live online at SCCA.com, and onsite SCCA public relations staff provide weekend race coverage and post-race winner videos. Hoosier Super Tour dates also have enhanced weekend social activities for volunteers, drivers, crew and family.

The Hoosier Super Tour serves as the Summit Racing Equipment SCCA Road Racing’s nationwide points championship. The point structure remains the same as previous years with the best six Hoosier Super Tour races, plus a Runoffs finish, going toward identifying class champions. Point totals for the Hoosier Super Tour are managed by SCCA national office staff and can be viewed at SCCA.com.

Only SCCA Full Competition and SCCA Pro Racing License holders may register to compete at Hoosier Super Tour events. The Hoosier Super Tour also serves as a path to the 57th SCCA National Championship Runoffs® taking place Oct. 5-11, 2020, at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

