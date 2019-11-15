TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold Becomes New Exclusive Home of Live Michelin Pilot Challenge, IMSA Prototype Challenge Streaming in U.S., Live WeatherTech Championship Race Coverage Also Available

Following a successful first year together in 2019 in which viewership increased by more than 50 percent year-over-year, IMSA and NBC Sports today announced a new component to their partnership heading into the 2020 season with the introduction of TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold .

The new digital motorsports platform launching in early December is a transition of the FansChoice.tv platform that previously offered live streaming of IMSA, NASCAR and American Flat Track (AFT) events. The announcement was made at NASCAR Championship 4 Media Day in Miami Beach, Florida by officials from NBC Sports, IMSA, NASCAR and AFT, all of which will be part of the new offering.

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will be the exclusive home for live streaming of IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and IMSA Prototype Challenge races in the United States, and also will offer complete live streaming of all IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship events.

“ TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold offers our fans more options to watch IMSA content on the devices they are using the most,” said IMSA CEO Ed Bennett. “Metrics indicate our fans are consuming more of our product digitally, and the move to TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold is a natural progression for coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and IMSA Prototype Challenge. TrackPass allows us to showcase our sport to millions of additional households, which instantly becomes the leading digital platform for motorsports fans in the United States.”

Subscriptions to TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold – which does not require a cable television subscription – start at $2.99/month or $19.99/year for the IMSA-only package. A complete package that includes IMSA, AFT and “NASCAR Roots” (ARCA, Whelen Modified Tour, grassroots racing and select NASCAR practice and qualifying sessions) coverage is available for $4.99/month or $44.99/year.

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold allows users to cast streamed content on a connected device via the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com, allowing fans to experience racing action on their preferred hardware, including big-screen environments. Upon launch, TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will be available via iOS and Android phones and tablets, desktop web browsers, Apple TV (Gen 4), Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AndroidTV, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and Chromecast devices connected via HDMI.

IMSA.tv will continue to offer live streaming of Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama and Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America races, as well as WeatherTech Championship qualifying and in-car cameras during WeatherTech Championship races for U.S. viewers.

International viewers can watch these races the same way they did in 2019, as this product is only available in the United States.

WeatherTech Championship races will continue to be televised on NBC, NBCSN and CNBC and available on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com for cable television subscribers with authentication. The Michelin Pilot Challenge and Prototype Challenge races will also continue to be broadcast on NBCSN as they were in 2019. A subscription to TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold eliminates the authentication requirement.