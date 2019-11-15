Motorvision TV Partner of the eF1 Championship

German PayTV channel Motorvision is the new TV partner of the Formelaustria eF1 Championship, the first professional virtual Formula One league for Central Europe.

Motorvision, the first German TV channel devoted to the world of automobiles, can be received via Sky, IPTV and Streaming TV in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It will broadcast seven of nine eF1 Championship race on its webstream and show the two live events of the Central European simRacing series, which take place in Munich and Vienna in 2020, on its TV channel.

“The 2019/20 coverage of the eF1 Championship is a first step, as we are planning to include the entire 2020/21 season in our TV program, as eSports is a key area of motor racing to us,” Andreas Schaefer, Director Sales & Marketing at Motorvision, said.

The Formelaustria eF1 Championship is run by HM Sports, an international sports consulting agency founded in 2003 and based in Vienna, which has been active in Formula One for several teams, circuits and sponsors for more than 16 years.

„We are delighted about this partnership, as we believe that our eF1 Championship will become a valuable addition to Motorvision’s simRacing portfolio and excite their community,” Harry Miltner, Managing Director of HM Sports and publisher of Formelaustria, added.

The next eF1 Championship race will take place at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on November 24, 6 pm CET and will be shown live on Motorvision.tv and Formelaustria’s YouTube Channel.