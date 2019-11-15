It’s Official: Mustang Mach-E Is the Newest Member of the Mustang Family; Reserve Online Starting Sunday, Nov. 17

14 Nov 2019
It’s Official: Mustang Mach-E Is the Newest Member of the Mustang Family; Reserve Online Starting Sunday, Nov. 17

Just in time for Ford Championship Weekend, Ford’s all-new, all-electric SUV will don the iconic pony badge and the name Mustang Mach-E when reservations for the vehicle open after it is revealed this Sunday.

 

The all-electric Mustang Mach-E will make its debut Nov. 17 at an event in Los Angeles that will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Autohome (China). Special guest, actor Idris Elba, will help introduce the latest addition to the Mustang family. Immediately following the broadcast – which ends at approximately 6:30 p.m. PST (9:30 p.m. EST) – reservations will open for the Mustang Mach-E at Ford.com.

 

Customers can reserve their spot in line for the Mustang Mach-E by making a $500 refundable reservation deposit.1 Timing will be critical, especially for a limited First Edition, details of which will be announced as part of the Nov. 17 event.

 

Customers in the U.S., Canada and Europe who wish to reserve a vehicle can select their desired specification of the Mustang Mach-E, create a Ford account, select their preferred Ford dealer, and enter their credit/debit card details and address.

 

Customers who reserve a vehicle will be able to finalize their configuration next year when the ordering window opens.

 

Reservation timing for China will be announced at a later date.

