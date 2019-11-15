Conner Jones Preparing For Myrtle Beach Debut

Conner Jones is ready to continue his stock car education this weekend during Myrtle Beach 400 weekend at Myrtle Beach Speedway.

Jones, who in October was named the INEX Virginia State Young Lions Legends car champion, will be back with Lee Faulk Racing and Development this weekend to compete for the first time at Myrtle Beach Speedway.

“I’m really looking forward to racing at Myrtle Beach Speedway,” said 13-year-old Jones. “I’ve head a lot about the track and how hard it is on tires. I’m really excited to get some experience there and learn as much as I can.”

The native of Fredericksburg, Va., began his stock car education earlier this year by making his first starts in a limited late model for Lee Faulk Racing and Development. He made his limited late model debut in July at Hickory Motor Speedway, garnering a third-place finish.

This weekend Jones and Lee Faulk Racing and Development will be competing in the PRA Tours Southeast Limited Late Model Series Challenger division 50-lap race at the .538-mile asphalt oval.

“Lee Faulk Racing always brings good cars to the track, so I know I’ll have a good car to drive,” Jones said. “I will just need to spend as much time as I can learning. Michael Faulk told me Myrtle Beach is one of the toughest places to race. I want to learn and what better way to do that by racing at one of the toughest tracks around.

“I think if everything goes our way we’ll have a shot to win the race. I’ll just have to learn how to manage the tires on the car. That’ll be the biggest challenge.”

Lee Faulk Racing and Development’s Michael Faulk, who will be on hand to race in Sunday’s 250-lap late model stock car event at Myrtle Beach, believes Friday’s race will be a good opportunity to gauge Jones’ skillset on one of the toughest short tracks in the Southeast.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how Conner does Friday night at Myrtle Beach,” Faulk said. “That track is notoriously tough on tires, so managing equipment will be key. Conner will definitely have to learn quickly, but I firmly believe he has the skill set to figure it out and race for a win on Friday night.”

Action begins at Myrtle Beach Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 14 with open practice from 1 to 5:30 p.m. EST. Another round of rotating practice is set for 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, with Challenger qualifying set to take place at 4:30 p.m. Jones will begin pursuit of the checkered flag later Friday at 7:45 p.m. when the PRA Tours Southeast Limited Late Model Series Challenger division 50-lap race begins at Myrtle Beach Speedway.