Trenton and Syracuse indoor race tickets fo on sale November 20

Tickets for the 2020 Indoor Auto Racing Series race events in Trenton, N.J and Syracuse, N.Y. will go on sale for the first time on Wednesday, November 20.

The third annual East Coast Indoor Dirt Nationals will again be held at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, N.J. but on a new later date, Friday and Saturday nights February 21st and 22nd. The exciting event featuring nearly 100 wingless 600cc Sprints, had been held the last two years in December prior to Christmas.

To relieve family conflict with Christmas holiday events, the dirt race has been moved to the weekend after the Daytona 500. On Friday night February 21st competitors will race in ten heat races that will set the field for four 20 lap features that will follow. These events, which will begin at 7 PM, set the starting grid for Saturday’s events.

On Saturday, February 22nd the first green flag will fall at 6 PM with the first of ten qualifying transfer races that will advance top finishers to the back of the next event. The program concludes with the 50 lap, 24 car feature paying $5,000 to win that will not start until after 8 PM.

The “Concrete Series” season finale follows on Friday and Saturday March 13th and 14th in a second year return to the new Exposition Center located on the grounds of the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. N.Y.

Tickets have been on sale for the first two events of the 2020 Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled by VP Race Fuels.

The 2020 Series schedule opens with the Ironton Telephone Allentown Indoor Race, inside Allentown, PA’s PPL Center on Friday and Saturday, January 3-4, 2020. The NAPA Know How Gambler’s Classic Weekend follows inside Atlantic City’s historic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1, 2020.

The TQ Midget “Concrete Series” will comprise five rounds with two complete programs held at the events in Allentown and Syracuse. Atlantic City’s uniquely different program includes four 20 lap semi-features on Friday night with the top 80 in time trials split into events. These races offer partial points as well as guaranteed starting spots in Saturday’s 40 lap Gambler’s Classic.

The Champ Karts and Slingshot classes are a part of the schedule at all three of the “Concrete Series” venues. In Allentown the Champ Karts race on Friday night and the Slingshots on Saturday. In Atlantic City both classes qualify on Friday and race their feature on Saturday. In the series finale in Syracuse, both classes have complete shows both nights.

Erick Rudolph of Ransomville, N.Y. won the Saturday night Series finale in Syracuse in March to clinch his fourth VP Racing Fuels sponsored TQ Midget championship. Rudolph also finished second in Friday’s first ever feature event in Syracuse won by Long Island, N.Y. driver Justin Bonsignore.

Andy Jankowiak of Buffalo, N.Y., the 2019 Atlantic City Gambler’s Classic winner, ended up second in the standings.

Matt Janisch of Nazareth, Pa. opened the 2019 series with his first career Indoor Series victory and past series champion Ryan Flores from Cornelius, NC won Saturday night’s feature event.

Over the entire series schedule, just ten TQ drivers were able to qualify for all five of the 2019 A-Main features. Among them, Rudolph was the only driver to register top-five finishes in each race.

All told, 75 TQ drivers, 54 Champ Kart wheelmen and 52 Slingshot racers earned points in the 2019 series, a total of 181 different competitors.

Brandon Rusczek won the Hoosier Champ Kart title. Though winless in the Kutztown Action Track sponsored Slingshot Indoor Series, Kurt Bettler grabbed his first title.

Rudolph, the 2019 DIRTcar 358 Modified series champion, entered the Trenton Dirt Nationals last December and won it in his first attempt. Billy Pauch Jr., the 2019 dirt Modified champion at N.J.’s New Egypt Speedway, finished a close second.

For complete ticket information and special host hotel rates go to www.indoorautoracing. Corporate sponsorship packages to fit every budget and group sales information are available for all events.

For information, email or call the series director Danny Sammons at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 609-888-3618.

AARN PR