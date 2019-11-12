Mason Ludwig Getting Back Behind The Wheel This Week At Myrtle Beach Speedway

Mason Ludwig is climbing back behind the wheel to compete during the 27th annual Myrtle Beach 400 weekend at Myrtle Beach Speedway on Nov. 14-16.

Ludwig will be back in the Leicht Motorsports Driver Development No. 12 entry to take part in the PRA Tours Southeast Limited Late Model Series Pro division race on Nov. 16. It will be Ludwig’s second appearance at Myrtle Beach Speedway after competing last year during Myrtle Beach 400 weekend.

“I’m excited to be going back to Myrtle Beach. I feel really good about our program at Leicht Motorsports,” Ludwig said. “I feel really good about this weekend. I have a lot better idea what to expect from the track this time around.

“I felt like I had one of the fastest cars last year and now that I have a better understanding of the track, I think we’ll be able to earn a good result.”



Ludwig has raced part-time this year with Leicht Motorsports Driver Development, but his part-time status hasn’t kept him from finding victory lane in limited late model competition.

The Michigan native drove to his first victory of the year in July at Hickory Motor Speedway and added a second victory of the 2019 season at the historic Hickory oval in September during the finale of the Paramount Kia Big 10 Racing Challenge.

“I’d love to deliver another trophy to Eugene and Rebecca Leicht this weekend. We’re going to do everything we can to make that happen,” Ludwig said. “Thanks to my partners Dietrich’s Collision, Wiley X, Shoot and Reel, Sparrow Ranch, MPM Marketing and MBA Real Estate for their support.”

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available on Ludwig’s car during Myrtle Beach 400 weekend. Please contact Tonya McCallister at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 803-361-6199 for more information.

Action begins at Myrtle Beach Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 14 with open practice from 1 to 5:30 p.m. EST. Another round of rotating practice is set for 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. PRA Tours Southeast Limited Late Model Series Pro division competitors will take tot he track for qualifying on Saturday, Nov. 16 at approximately 1:45 p.m., with the 100-lap Pro division race scheduled to begin at 4:45 p.m.