MPM Marketing To Award Premier Marketing Package At Madera Speedway Banquet

One lucky driver at California’s Madera Speedway will once again be the recipient of a Premier Marketing Package courtesy of McCallister Precision Marketing during the track’s annual banquet on Nov. 16.

McCallister Precision Marketing is the Official Motorsports Marketing Company of Madera Speedway. As part of the company’s pact with Madera Speedway, one of the top-five drivers in points from Madera’s MAVTV-televised 51FIFTY Energy Drink Jr. Late Model division will be randomly selected to receive a Premier Marketing Package from McCallister Precision Marketing.

“We do everything we can to help our drivers become stars at the Madera Speedway and we are really excited to have MPM Marketing as a partner that will provide an amazing package to help a young driver build a name in the sport,” said Madera Speedway’s Kenny Sheppard. “I can’t wait to see which one of the five eligible 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model drivers wins this opportunity”

The televised 51FIFTY Energy Drink Jr. Late Model class features racers between the ages of 10 to 16 racing full sized late models. The Premier Marketing Package will include consulting, promotion, 10 free press releases and a free test session with McCallister Precision Marketing client Lee Faulk Racing and Development on the East Coast.

Lee Faulk Racing and Development, started by veteran racer Lee Faulk, has fielded limited late models, late model stock cars and super late models for a vast array of drivers, including Haas F1 Team reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi, 2018 NHRA Pro Stock champion and current NASCAR star Tanner Gray and 2012 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year Stephen Leicht.

Last year Dylan Zampa was the lucky recipient of the Premier Marketing Package and this year he won one race en route to a third-place finish in the Nut Up Pro Late Model Series standings at Madera Speedway.

This year the top-five drivers in the 51FIFTY Energy Drink Jr. Late Model class who are eligible to win the Premier Marketing Package are Seth Wise, Jay Juleson, Kabe McClenny, Jaden Walbridge and Kercie Jung. One of them will be randomly selected during the Madera Speedway banquet on Nov. 16.

“It’s been a pleasure working with the staff at Madera Speedway on this wonderful prize again this year,” said McCallister Precision Marketing’s Tonya McCallister. “Our goal at McCallister Precision Marketing is to help prepare our young drivers for a career in motorsports and we love partnering with Madera Speedway to do just that.

“We were so happy to welcome Dylan Zampa to the MPM family this year. He and his family have been great to work with all year long. Now I can’t wait to see which up-and-coming young star from Madera Speedway that we get to work with next.”