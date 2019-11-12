Andretti Technologies partners with Meyer Shank Racing for 2020

Andretti Technologies, the advanced technology arm of Andretti Autosport, has expanded its portfolio in announcing today a partnership with NTT IndyCar Series competitors Meyer Shank Racing to provide engineering and development support through the 2020 season.   

As part of the new relationship, the Meyer Shank Racing engineering team for driver Jack Harvey and the No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda will be staffed by veteran race engineers with Andretti Autosport experience. The team will receive technical and development support and will work alongside the five full-season Andretti entries.  

Founded in late 2014, Andretti Technologies was the powertrain provider for the Andretti Formula E program for Seasons 3 and 4. The technical organization led by Michael Andretti entered into a similar partnership with Harding Steinbrenner Racing for the 2019 NTT IndyCar season, the first of a number of initiatives to establish Andretti Technologies as a service provider within motorsports and beyond.
 
 

 

