NHRA announces 2020 Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series schedule

The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, where the future stars of the sport earn their racing stripes, returns to action for the 2020 race season to compete at premier racing facilities across the country.

The action-packed series kicks off at Orlando Speed World Dragway, in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 31 – Feb. 2.

New this season, National Trail Raceway will feature double the sportsman racing action as it hosts a Division 3 points meet July 16-17 directly followed by the iconic JEGS NHRA SPORTSnationals, July 18-19.

The 2020 season will conclude for the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series in Las Vegas, November 5-8.

The upcoming 2020 schedule includes 44 divisional events with a minimum of six in each of the seven divisions. Additionally, there will also be 26 regional events featuring the 260-mph Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car classes during the 2020 campaign.

2020 NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Schedule

Division 1

Atco Raceway (Regional) May 1-3

Maple Grove Raceway (Regional) May 22-24

Numida Dragway June 5-7

New England Dragway (Regional) June 19-20

Lebanon Valley Dragway (Regional) July 3-5

Cecil County Dragway August 14-16

Virginia Motorsports Park (Regional) October 9-11

Division 2

Orlando Speed World Dragway January 31-February 2

South Georgia Motorsports Park February 21-23

Gainesville Raceway (Regional) March 5-8

Atlanta Dragway May 1-3

GALOT Motorsports Park September 18-20

Rockingham Dragway October 2-4

Division 3

Summit Motorsports Park (Regional) May 15-17

Route 66 Raceway (Regional) May 29-31

National Trail Raceway (Regional) July 16-17

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis (Regional) August 7-9

Beech Bend Raceway Park (Regional) August 28-30

World Wide Technology Raceway (Regional) October 9-11

Division 4

No Problem Raceway (Regional) February 28-March 1

Houston Raceway Park March 20-22

Texas Motorplex (Regional TAD/TAFC ONLY) March 27-28

Texas Motorplex April 2-3

Texas Motorplex April 4-5

Alamo City Motorplex May 15-17

Tulsa Raceway Park June 5-6

Thunder Valley Raceway Park October 9-11

Division 5

Bandimere Speedway (Regional) June 19-20

Heartland Motorsports Park July 23-24

Heartland Motorsports Park (Regional) July 25-26

Brainerd International Raceway August 8-9

Tri-State Raceway (Regional) September 11-13

SRCA Dragstrip (Regional) September 25-27

Division 6

Firebird Raceway May 1-3

Mission Raceway May 28-29

Mission Raceway (Regional) May 30-31

Woodburn Dragstrip (Regional) June 26-28

Pacific Raceways (Regional TAD/TAFC ONLY) August 7-8

Pacific Raceways August 14-16

Yellowstone Dragstrip (Regional) August 29-30

Division 7

Tucson Dragway February 28-March 1

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Regional) April 9-11

Auto Club Dragway May 16-17

Sonoma Raceway (Double Regional) July 16-19

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park October 9-11

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Regional) November 5-8