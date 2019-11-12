SCCA 2019 Solo Triad Award Winners

The cones have all been picked up and packed away for the 2019 Tire Rack SCCA® Solo® season, which means it’s time to name this year’s Solo Triad winners!

There are two ways to claim a Solo Triad award. The first is for competitors to win one Tire Rack Championship Tour event, one Tire Rack Match Tour date and a Tire Rack Solo National Championship all in the same class. The other option is for drivers to claim two Tire Rack Championship Tour wins and a Tire Rack Solo National Championship, also all in the same class. Although events with fewer than three competitors within a class were not counted, ladies were given the opportunity for a qualifying win through the Ladies Index.

The 2019 Solo Triad winners are as follows:

- Josh Luster; Charlotte, NC; Washington DC Region; A Street

- David Marcus; Windermere, FL; Florida Region; B Street

- Mike Leeder; Madison, WI; Milwaukee Region; D Street

- Philip Mitchell; White Lake, MI; Detroit Region; H Street

- Jennifer Bedell; Hillsborough, NC; North Carolina Region; Solo Spec Coupe Ladies

- Grant Reeve; Sturbridge, MA; New England Region; Super Street R

- Alex Piehl; Pittsburgh, PA; Allegheny Highlands Region; Street Touring Hatch

- Brian Karwan; Frederick, MD; Washington DC Region; Street Touring Roadster

Solo Triad winners receive a special trophy and their names are entered into a drawing, conducted at the following year’s Tire Rack Solo Nationals, for one free SCCA Lifetime Membership. The name selected this year from 2018 Solo Triad winners was that of Tara Johns.

Additionally, both Formula Junior A racer Mason Herrick, of McPherson, Kansas, and Formula Junior B racer Olivia Hammac, of Cape Canaveral, Florida, earned the McClintock-Berry Award. Mason for his wins at Tire Rack Championship Tour events in Mineral Wells, Texas and Lincoln, Nebraska, and Olivia for her wins at Tire Rack Match and Championship Tours in Bristol, Connecticut, with both claiming an in-class victory at the Tire Rack Solo National Championship.

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners.

Photo: Clockwise from upper left: John Luster, Alex Piehl, Brian Karwan, Grant Reeve, Philip Mitchell, Mike Leeder, Jennifer Bedell, David Marcus. Mason Herrick (center left) and Olivia Hammac (center right).

Photo Credit: Rupert Berrington